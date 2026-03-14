Bracket Roundup: Kentucky on track for No. 7 Seed in the NCAA Tournament

We are approximately 30 hours away from learning Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament fate. On the day before the Selection Committee completes the bracket, we do not know where or who the Wildcats may play, but we have a good idea of what seed they will be in the bracket.

All roads lead to a No. 7 seed for Kentucky in March Madness. CBS, On3, and Fox all have Kentucky has a No. 7 seed. I’d share what ESPN’s Joe Lunardi is saying, but their bracketology page is not working on Saturday. That’s appropriate considering Lunardi’s recent history of accuracy.

The BracketMatrix reinforces this line of thinking, with Kentucky as the top No. 7 seed. Even though BYU and Louisville are sitting on the sidelines this Saturday, like the Cats, it’s unlikely that Kentucky will be able to leapfrog either.

Potential Second Round Opponents for Kentucky

The Kentucky basketball team must take it one game at a time, but fans are obligated to look ahead. How else are you going to fill out a bracket? If the Cats survive and advance to the second round, these are the potential No. 2 seeds Kentucky could face. Which one would your rather see in the Wildcats’ bracket?

UConn

Michigan State

Houston

Purdue

Illinois

Iowa State

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard, the KSR Message Board.

Cities Hosting First Round NCAA Tournament Games

Trying to handicap where a seventh-seeded team will play is a fool’s errand, but it’s not a bad idea to take a look at the locations hosting first round NCAA Tournament games.

Thursday-Saturday Hosts

Greenville, SC

Buffalo, NY

Oklahoma City, OK

Portland, OR

Friday-Sunday Hosts

Tampa, FL

Philadelphia, PA

San Diego, CA

St. Louis, MO

History Could Be Made

Kentucky has been to 62 NCAA Tournaments, more than any other program, but the Wildcats have never been a No. 7 seed. They earned a No. 6 in John Calipari’s penultimate season as the Wildcats’ head coach, and were a No. 8 during the run to a National Championship Game in 2014. The lowest seed Kentucky has ever received was a No. 12 in 1985, Joe B. Hall’s final season.