Bracketology: Kentucky trending up after Arkansas win

Kentucky’s win at Arkansas was a nice, shiny Quad 1A victory on its NCAA Tournament resume. The Cats are now No. 28 in the NET Rankings; based solely on that, if the tournament started today, they would be a No. 7 seed. For what it’s worth, that’s where Kentucky is trending in the latest Bracketology with 40 days until Selection Sunday.

Kentucky is smack dab in the middle of the No. 7-seed line on Bracket Matrix, which aggregates all 100+ NCAA Tournament projections on the interwebs. Saint Louis is the top No. 7 seed, followed by Kentucky, Auburn, and Central Florida.

Here’s a rundown of the major Bracketologies, starting with Joey Brackets.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi: No. 7 seed

Joe Lunardi dropped Kentucky from a No. 7 seed to a No. 8 seed after the loss at Vanderbilt. After the win at Arkansas, the Cats are back on the No. 7 seed line, paired with No. 2 seed Iowa State and No. 3 seed Purdue in the Midwest Region. In this hypothetical, Kentucky would play No. 10 seed UCLA in the first round, a battle of the bluebloods in St. Louis.

Kentucky is one of ten SEC teams in Lunardi’s field. Vanderbilt remains the highest-ranked, at a No. 4 seed, followed by Alabama and Tennessee as No. 5 seeds. Arkansas fell from a No. 5 seed to a No. 6 seed after the loss to Kentucky. Texas A&M and Auburn are also on the No. 7 seed line with the Cats. Kentucky faces both of those teams on the road later this season.

ESPN’s Neil Payne released a new version of his “Bubble Watch” column today. In it, he gives Kentucky a 94% chance of making the field with nine regular-season games to go.

Just as a 25-point loss at Vanderbilt seemed to dampen Kentucky’s recent hot streak, Saturday’s victory over Arkansas in Fayetteville elevated coach Mark Pope’s team back into Should be in status. The Wildcats’ résumé (three Quadrant 1A wins) is on par with the rest of the SEC’s candidates in this category, and they have a 94% at-large chance in the model consensus. But only two teams in the country are projected for a tougher schedule over the rest of the season, which could make for an interesting ride.

The Athletic’s Joe Rexrode: No. 6 seed

Joe Rexrode has the Cats higher in his bracket, a No. 6 seed in the East Region facing the winner of the No. 11 seed play-in game between San Diego State and Santa Clara in Philadelphia. A rematch with Purdue, a No. 3 seed, waits in the second round.

CBS Sports: No. 6 seed

CBS Sports updates its Bracketology daily. Kentucky is a No. 6 seed today, facing the winner of the No. 11 seed play-in game between Saint Mary’s and New Mexico. How do you feel about a rematch with No. 3 seed Michigan State in the second round? Or potentially seeing Louisville again in the Sweet 16? CBS Sports is much higher on the Cards than other outlets, projecting them as a No. 4 seed. Lunardi and Rexrode have them as a No. 6 seed.

Mike DeCourcy: No. 8 seed

Fox Sports’ Mike DeCourcy is the lowest on Kentucky right now, projecting the Cats as a No. 8 seed. This is a pretty tough draw. If Kentucky gets past NC State, they’d likely face No. 1 seed Arizona in the second round. Cats vs. Cats.

Kentucky’s Team Sheet is looking better

Yesterday, I broke down Kentucky’s team sheet, which is looking much better after the win over Arkansas. The Cats are now 5-6 in Quad 1, 3-5 in Quad 1A. We need Indiana to stay in the top 30 of the NET so that the win over the Hoosiers in Rupp remains in Quad 1. Six of Kentucky’s remaining nine games are Quad 1, including Saturday’s game vs. Tennessee.

Quad 1 : 5-6 (Games Remaining: 6) Quad 1A : 3-5 Quad 1B : 2-1

: 5-6 (Games Remaining: 6) Quad 2 : 1-1 (Games Remaining: 2)

: 1-1 (Games Remaining: 2) Quad 3 : 3-0 (Games Remaining: 1)

: 3-0 (Games Remaining: 1) Quad 4: 7-0 (Games Remaining: 0)

KenPom projects Kentucky to win four more games this season, finishing 19-12, 10-8 in the SEC. Here are the probabilities for each.

Likely (≥65%) Toss-Ups (36%–64%) Unlikely (≤35%) Feb 4 – vs. Oklahoma (Home, Quad 3, 81%) Feb 7 – vs. Tennessee (Home, Quad 1, 54%) Feb 14 – @ Florida (Away, Quad 1, 19%) Feb 17 – vs. Georgia (Home, Quad 2, 69%) Feb 28 – vs. Vanderbilt (Home, Quad 1, 47%) Feb 21 – @ Auburn (Away, Quad 1, 35%) Feb 24 – @ South Carolina (Away, Quad 2, 68%) Mar 3 – @ Texas A&M (Away, Quad 1, 39%) Mar 7 – vs. Florida (Home, Quad 1, 38%)

