Kentucky is finalist for top-300 recruit Braden Gordon

College football recruiting marches on in February ahead of an important visit time in March and April. Kentucky is working swiftly to build its 2027 high school class. On the same weekend that safety Larron Westmoreland picked UK over Louisville, another defensive target has come into focus for the Cats.

Montgomery (Ala.) The Montgomery Academy linebacker Braden Gordon has trimmed his lists to five schools ahead of spring unofficial visits. Kentucky was joined by Auburn, Florida Georgia Tech, and Miami.

“Since they started recruiting me, they’ve been consistent with it,” Gordon told KSR+. “Especially with the schools that just offered, they’ve built a relationship in a short amount of time. Kentucky is one of those schools. In a short amount of time, they re-offered me, kept on me, and came down to see me. That was important. The style of those schools and the schemes they run are what I like.”

Outside linebackers coach Tony Washington Jr. is leading the charge for Kentucky with this Alabama recruitment. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman is also involved and made a trip to see Gordon in January. The hybrid defensive athlete has an unofficial visit locked in with UK for March 28. The Wildcats are working to get Gordon back on campus for an official visit in June.

UK is currently a major contender for this top-300 recruit and top-15 player in Alabama. A busy recruiting spring and summer will take place at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.

