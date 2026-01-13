In-state OL Brady Hull will visit Kentucky again

The transfer portal window has reached Day 12. College football players have up until Thursday to declare for free agency. Once that happens, a big final push will occur this weekend for visits and commitments as spring semesters are getting started throughout the landscape. A big recruiting weekend is likely for the Kentucky football program. There will be more than just transfers on campus.

Class of 2026 prospect Dylan Berymon is scheduled be on campus for his official visit after checking out Nebraska last week. The four-star recruit from Louisiana will be making a decision after this trip and signing in February. However, this is also an important time for the 2027 cycle as Kentucky’s new staff looks to build relationships with prospects. Priority target Seneca Driver was on campus last weekend. Another big in-state target will be on campus this weekend.

Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County rising junior Brady Hull has four winter visits locked in over the next three weekends. Kentucky will get the first stop.

“Kentucky stands out because of the new coaching staff and their emphasis on offensive line development, and keeping in-state guys home,” Hull told 247 Sports.

South Carolina has made a big push for the Kentucky native over the last year and that has not changed with offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and offensive line coach Randy Clements taking over in Columbia. Meanwhile, Kentucky has also made some staffing changes but head coach Will Stein has already been in direct communication with Brady Hull.

The class of 2027 recruit is the No. 552 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. Brady Hull is a top-10 player in the state in a loaded year for high school recruiting. Kentucky’s staff will look to make a big impression this weekend as junior day visits are now starting to come into focus with the transfer portal winding down.