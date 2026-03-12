Brandon Garrison on the "exchanging of words" with Missouri

It wasn’t B.G. time for most of Kentucky’s second-round win over Mizzou, although his defense came up big late in the game. He was probably worn out from his 17-point game on Wednesday.

Brandon Garrison played only nine minutes off the bench, part of a Kentucky frontcourt riddled with foul trouble and battling Mizzou’s size throughout the afternoon. He and Malachi Moreno finished the game with four fouls apiece.

Garrison was also part of the Kentucky bench crew that received a technical foul late in the game. He isn’t new to those, but this time, Missouri’s Shawn Phillips Jr. seemed most deserving of a tech. Phillips Jr. received one, too, as the teams had to be separated late in the game during a timeout.

KSR’s ace videographer, Super Mario, grabbed a video of the incident. In it, you will see Garrison keep a level head in the moment. Always the bigger person.

Things getting a little physical here at the end of Kentucky vs Mizzou pic.twitter.com/iqH2gnR3D0 — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) March 12, 2026

After the game, Garrison admitted to earning the shove. He told KSR, “He said some words and I let him know what it was. I’m not going to repeat what I said.”

Whatever he said, he got Phillips’ attention.

Kentucky is undefeated when Brandon Garrison gets T’d up

Unofficially, but maybe officially, Kentucky is undefeated in games when Garrison gets a technical. By the fans’ count, he has been T’d up in 10 games this season, and Kentucky won all 10.