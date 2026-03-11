Brandon Garrison's threes saved Kentucky today: 'He's always had the green light'

Brandon Garrison has never shied away from a three-point opportunity, firing away 14 times this season with just two makes coming into today. He doubled that total in Kentucky’s 87-82 win over LSU, hitting back-to-back threes in the second half to push the Cats’ lead from one to seven with just under ten minutes to go. If you add in the free throw he made on Kentucky’s prior possession, it was part of a 7-0 BG run.

“He’s been telling me all season, Coach, I’m not going to make any shots till the postseason. I’m just going to save them,'” Mark Pope joked afterward. “Apparently, he knows more than I do.”

Garrison’s threes brought the mostly Kentucky crowd at Bridgestone Arena, including his mother, Toni Weatherall, who was holding Garrison’s two-year-old son in her arms. He finished with 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3PT), 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks, 2 steals, and just one turnover in 26 minutes. It was his best performance since he scored 20 in Kentucky’s win over Oklahoma on Feb. 4.

“It’s interesting, because if you know him BG, sometimes personally, he can put on this little maybe also shy persona,” Pope said. “He has zero part of him that’s shy on the court. He was great tonight, man. He really had a terrific game.”

Garrison’s dunk three minutes later took the lead to 12, Kentucky’s largest of the day. LSU would cut it to five down the stretch, but without Garrison, there is a very real chance that the Cats could have lost to the Tigers in the first game of the SEC Tournament. With Malachi Moreno and Mo Dioubate in foul trouble early, Garrison more than answered the call.

“Yeah, he came and he stepped up big-time,” Denzel Aberdeen said. “He always comes to the game ready 110%. He’s not backing down to any challenge. I’m just proud of him today for coming up and stepping up.”

Garrison’s scoring was huge, but his work on the defensive end was too. His first block with 11:55 to go in the first half led to an Otega Oweh layup that put Kentucky up by one. He got his second just before halftime.

“When Malachi got two quick fouls, he just really made an impact defensively,” Oweh said. “I feel like that’s where it started. Obviously, once you get a couple stops, some blocks, rebounds defensively, I feel like offensively the game starts getting a little easier. He really just had a big impact on both ends of the floor.”

Garrison’s dunk to put Kentucky up 12 was big, but he missed one earlier in the second half. Just seeing him try to throw it down with such authority was huge for Pope.

“My favorite play of the game, he’s 7-9 from the field, was the dunk that he missed. He was so physical and determined to get to the rim. He went back and got his own miss off the dunk and got the fouls.

“When BG is operating like that, when he’s that physical and intentional, he’s special. Take the threes, lose the threes. He was a huge factor for us in this game.”

It’s officially BG Time in Nashville, with Missouri up next. BBN usually braces itself when Garrison squares up from beyond the arc; maybe not after today.

“He’s always had the green light,” Mark Pope said afterward. “When he took the first one, you could hear all of BBN saying like, ‘Shoot it, shoot it.’ We all know. It’s awesome.”

