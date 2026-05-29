How Braxton Van Cleave went from stretcher to clutch postseason RBI knock in two weeks

Kentucky true freshman Braxton Van Cleave was injured in the penultimate game of the regular season. In a collision with Arkansas shortstop Camden Kozeal, Van Cleave took a big shot and had to be carted off the field on a stretcher. That all led to the Texas native playing a high-leverage college baseball game exactly two weeks later.

How did he do it? After an initial two-month recovery window, Van Cleave’s timeline got sped up immensely after surgery this week.

“Right when I got to the hospital, they told me 6-8 weeks. You’re done for the year,” Van Cleave told KSR after Friday’s win. “And then after the surgery…I think we can get back this weekend. It was really just getting through concussion protocol. That was the part that we were worried about. As long as I could get through that fine and get cleared, I knew that I was going to have a chance to play.”

Braxton Van Cleave then showed up at Kendrick Family Ballpark rocking a Batman mask and wearing a helmet with a facemask on it similar to what you see in Little League. That did not stop him from making a big impact in the game.

With the bases loaded in the sixth inning, Van Cleave stepped into the box with one out. The left-handed swinger then snuck a fastball over the third baseman’s head to tie the game. Kentucky never trailed after this two RBI knock.

Van Cleave to the rescue 🫡



The Wildcats have tied this up!#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN2 / @UKBaseball pic.twitter.com/CxFUGGOtNO — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2026

Van Cleave finished the game 1-4. The lefty now has four doubles, five home runs, and 20 RBI over 16 games as a permanent starter. The freshman is hitting .322 across 62 at-bats since becoming a permanent starter and has quickly become one of Kentucky’s most productive offensive players. The Cats likely don’t the take the critical first game of the regional without Van Cleave’s big knock that got UK’s five-run inning rolling.

“I cannot say enough about Braxton,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said. “If you can think about the wave of emotions that this guy has been through. Think about from passing out on a field to having to go to the emergency room to having surgery.

“This guy is mature beyond his years.”