Braydon Hawthorne doesn't feel pressure to perform after redshirt: 'Everything will take care of itself'

Braydon Hawthorne was Kentucky’s ultimate mystery man in Mark Pope‘s second season in Lexington, coming in as a four-star recruit, but redshirting to add weight and get his legs underneath him before starting his playing career in 2026-27.

With the time off came Tayshaun Prince comparisons and growing hype about his future as a potential star in the blue and white. The idea of the long and skilled wing with two-way upside is undeniably intriguing, but now, he has to turn it all into production with the training wheels taken off.

Is there pressure to perform now as an available Wildcat this point forward?

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure. I feel like everything will take care of itself if I just come and do what I have to do,” he told KSR.

Sure, he heard the Prince comparisons and would love to follow in his footsteps as an All-American and SEC Player of the Year before taking his talents to the NBA as a career 11K-point scorer and four-time All-Defensive Team member.

But he also wants to be his own player, going down a path unique to Braydon Hawthorne.

“It’s a blessing, honestly,” he continued. “He had a great career here and a great NBA career — respect to him. I like it a lot, but I feel like I’m my own person. He’s a great player, and I mean that’s somebody that would be good for me to follow in his footsteps.”

With his size and length, he’s going to obviously receive Kevin Durant and Brandon Ingram comparisons as skinny-but-skilled pros. What does he think of those?

Again, he still wants to be a one of one.

“I definitely see myself getting to the NBA,” Hawthorne said. “I wouldn’t compare myself to anybody — I don’t like doing that — but, yeah, I feel like I’ll get there for sure.”

What will it take? Well, he obviously needs to show off the positional versatility that makes him a unique player. He boasts a 7-foot-3 wingspan to match his 6-foot-9 height, allowing him to play all guard and forward positions.

“Wherever, really. Wherever, except for the five, honestly — one through four, two through four,” he continued. “My natural position growing up was the two, and then I kind of grew, so I became a three, but I wouldn’t say I have a favorite position. I just like playing basketball.”

He said he’s had to guard Milan Momcilovic, Trent Noah, Ousmane N’Diaye, Justin McBride and even Zoom Diallo in practice, to stress just how all-over he’s been in the early days of summer workouts.

They put him in those spots because he’s physically capable, but sometimes he forgets just how long he is and what he’s able to do on the floor. That’s a result of inexperience, certain to get better with time.

Coaches tell him he can do things no one else on the team can — and that’ll be the case for most of Kentucky’s competition in his debut season.

“(My length is) very important to me, they’ve been getting on me a lot about using my length on the defensive end, and the same thing on offense,” Hawthorne said. “Just jumping up to where nobody can reach the ball, and just shooting the ball. Then, defensively, getting in the passing lanes, getting deflections, getting steals, blocking a lot of shots and getting rebounds.”

He says he’s unique and doesn’t want to be compared to anyone. What makes him so different at this level and beyond?

“My versatility, being my size at 6-8 or 6-9 with my wingspan of 7’3.75″ and being able to guard multiple positions, shoot, dribble, pass,” Hawthorne doubled down.

The redshirt freshman will be the first to tell you his first season in Lexington was somewhat of a missed opportunity, especially now that five-in-five has been passed, effectively ending redshirts as we previously knew them. He had an itch in 2025-26 that he couldn’t scratch.

Instead, he just had to watch everyone else have the fun in wins and suffer in losses.

“All of them,” he joked of the games he felt he could have impacted, especially the defeats. “I feel like I could have helped in so many ways last year, but you know, just have to sit there and patiently wait my turn.”

His turn is now.