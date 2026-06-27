Braydon Hawthorne gives the BBN some insight on younger brother Zyon: 'He's a true point guard.'

Coming off a freshman season in 2025-26 that saw him sit out as a redshirt, Braydon Hawthorne is ready to make his mark on the Kentucky men’s basketball program. He’ll have a close family member helping push him along throughout that journey.

We don’t know much about Zyon Hawthorne, one year younger than big brother Braydon, just yet. The incoming freshman guard wasn’t a nationally known high school recruit and hasn’t done much media since his surprise commitment to the Wildcats in April. Checking in as a 6-foot-2 point guard, Zyon isn’t someone expecting to come in and play major minutes right away, but he fully plans to work hard and make his teammates better every day.

“He’s a true point guard,” Braydon said Thursday when asked to describe his brother’s game. “He can pass the ball, shoot the ball. He’s very athletic and he’s very fast. And he plays good defense.”

As a senior at Huntington Prep (WV) last season — the same prep school Braydon graduated from — the younger Hawthorne averaged 11.2 points, seven assists, and three rebounds per game. Much like his older brother, his Kentucky fandom goes back to his childhood days. So when the ‘Cats came calling, the decision to commit was easy.

“I stayed out of it, honestly,” Braydon said of Zyon’s recruitment. “I let him make the best decision for him, because he was talking to a couple other mid-major schools, and he felt like this is where he wanted to be. I was excited for him.”

The likes of Wichita State, Arkansas State, Radford, LaSalle, and Bethune-Cookman all offered Zyon in high school. But the opportunity to play for a Blue Blood and with his older brother was too much to turn down.

“I feel like that’s just the choice that was right for me,” Zyon said on WLAP Sunday Morning Sports Talk in late April.

He and his brother bring different skill sets to the Wildcats, too. Braydon has the length at 6-foot-8, combined with the scoring touch, while Zyon is more of a true point guard. Braydon even admitted that Zyon has better speed and a slightly better vertical leap. But above all else, the two are competitors — especially when they were younger.

“One thing that comes to my mind is I was in middle school,” Braydon recalled. “And I had my new Kyrie’s, the Lucky Charm ones, and he had some, I think he had the (Cinnamon Toast Crunch) ones. We was playing one-on-one, and it was kind of muddy in the backyard, so our shoes got a little muddy, and it got physical.

“So he stepped on my shoe, my brand new shoe, so I pushed him, that’s what I remember. But yeah, we had a lot of different things, football, soccer, baseball in the backyard. We did a lot.”

As the saying goes, iron sharpens iron — even if they didn’t realize it at the time. Now they’ll be sharpening each other’s talents in Lexington, just hopefully with less mud.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.