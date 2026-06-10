Braydon and Zyon Hawthorne recreated a photo from their childhood playing days
The Hawthorne brothers have reunited at Kentucky. It’s given them plenty of reasons to take a trip down memory lane — and we at KSR love to see it.
Remember that picture of a young Braydon and Zyon Hawthorne sitting next to the Joe B. Hall statue outside of the Wildcat Coal Lodge? It made the rounds on social media when Braydon arrived on campus last offseason. His dad would take him and his brother to Kentucky basketball camps when they were kids. Years after posing with the statue of Hall as a youngster, he was moving into the building right next to it as a college student. A cool full-circle moment, no doubt.
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Fast forward a year, and Braydon’s younger brother, Zyon, has also joined the program. That gave the siblings another reason to look back on the good ole days growing up in West Virginia. And that’s exactly what they did during Zyon’s jersey photoshoot, which players usually go through when they’re taking official visits. Zyon didn’t have the chance to do that before he committed to UK. He made sure to incorporate his brother once the opportunity came.
That led to Braydon and Zyon recreating an old picture of them from their childhood playing days. The original picture has them wearing Mt. Hope (a short drive from their hometown of Beckley, WV) basketball jerseys. The updated version has them doing the same poses, but while rocking the Kentucky blue and white. Zyon completed the look with the Nike headband, too.
Just another awesome full-circle moment for the Hawthorne family.
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