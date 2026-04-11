BREAKING: Tyran Stokes will visit Kentucky this week

Kentucky will host the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026 on Monday, Tyran Stokes tells NBA.com’s Krysten Peek.

With the world waiting for his decision, seen as a head-to-head battle between the Wildcats and Kansas Jayhawks, he says to ‘be on the lookout’ for a trip to Lexington as things wind down ahead of the late signing period starting on April 15.

“I think I will be going to Kentucky sometime this next coming week, I would say — anytime after Hoop Summit,” he told Peek. “Be on the lookout for that. … It’s a different coaching staff since the last time I was on campus, so just being able to go out there and talk to them and see what their plan is for me. Just going out there to see what they’re talking about.”

Tyran Stokes is visiting Kentucky on Monday, he tells me. "It's a different coaching staff since the last time I was on campus so just being able to go out there and talk to them and see what their plan is for me." Full interview and decision timeframe: https://t.co/0hdutTmdZK pic.twitter.com/7eYBzKo5D8 — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) April 11, 2026

It wasn’t just about Kentucky, obviously — Kansas remains in the thick of things, Stokes said. He says he likes their pitch and the way they’re including him in their recruiting plans with the transfer portal, trying to build a competitor around him and fellow five-star Tay Kinney.

“Coach Self and coach KT (Kurtis Townsend) and the rest of the staff have been keeping me in the loop with what’s going on, who they’re looking at, players they want to put me with, and TK (Tay Kinney) with, if I were to go there,” he continued. “Just being able to talk to them and listen to conversations, see what players they’re getting, it helps me prepare and shows they’re really locked in on trying to get me.”

Stokes sat down with Peek for a four-minute interview, detailing what he’s looking for in a final decision and a potential timeline, saying he’s going to ‘try to’ have things wrapped up sooner rather than later.

Watch the sitdown in its entirety below:

Could Pope pull the biggest rabbit out of his hat yet? He’ll get a real opportunity to convince him before Stokes makes his commitment.