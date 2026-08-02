A Brief History of Baseball Players Injuring Themselves in the Most Ridiculous Manner Possible

Major League Baseball consumes the sports world during the Dog Days of Summer. This time one year from now, we may not have it. A lockout looms over the sport, so we must appreciate it while we have it. Even though I am no Diamond Dog, I can enjoy the sports at its most ridiculous, and that’s exactly what we received this week.

Harrison Bader was a significant offseason addition for the San Francisco Giants. The former Gold Glover signed a two-year deal worth $20.5 million. They received 30 appearances from Bader and one heck of a story for their return on investment.

Bader was sidelined by a hamstring injury before developing plantar fasciitis. The 32-year-old spent a night out on the town, then hopped on a scooter.

Eyewitness reports say Bader rode his scooter into the back of a fire truck, which then ran over the same foot that was already injured, “causing major injury.”

Former Tennessee Volunteer Tony Vitello said Bader will miss the rest of the season for the Giants. After batting .170, then driving a scooter into the back of a firetruck, his days of cashing enormous Major League Baseball checks are probably numbered.

If you think this is ridiculous, this is just the latest in a long history of silly off-the-field injuries by Major League Baseball players.

CAUTION: Guitar Hero

Joel Zumaya was a hard-throwing righty for the Tigers who had to take three days off because of wrist issues. That’s pretty normal for a guy who can hit 100 mph on the radar gun. Except Zumaya didn’t hurt his wrist on the mound. He suffered discomfort in that throwing wrist after playing too much Guitar Hero back in 2006.

Dangerous Major League Baseball Sneezes

It’s difficult to describe just how big a star Sammy Sosa was in the late 90s, which made his descent so depressing. In 2003, he got ejected and suspended for eight games for playing with a corked bat. The following year, he got sent to the DL because he sneezed too hard. The violent sneeze sprained ligaments in his back, sidelining him for months during his final year with the Cubs. He only played two more years of Major League Baseball.

As embarrassing as it might sound, sneezes have taken out tons of Major League Baseball players over the years. The Blue Jays’ Kevin Pillar strained an oblique with a sneeze during spring training. Mat Latos hurt himself by trying to hold in a sneeze, while Goose Gossage developed back spasms from sneezing too violently.

“I’m embarrassed as hell,” Gossage said in 1985. “But they say it’s one of the most common ways (to hurt your back). You drop a bar of soap and hurt it. Or you put your shoes or socks on and hurt it. It happens.”

Too Much Sleep

Ricky Henderson is the all-time steal leader in Major League Baseball. Always hot on the base path, he tried to cool down one afternoon by icing his ankle. He fell asleep and left the artificial ice pack on too long, causing frostbite on his foot, forcing him to miss three games.

How is this even possible?

There are not enough minutes in the day to list every strange Major League Baseball injury from over the years, but before Bader’s late-night scooter ride into a firetruck, 2026 produced another doozy.

Cubs relief pitcher Ethan Roberts didn’t have enough space to complete his medicine ball routine inside the Phillies’ ballpark, so he walked into a tunnel to sling a ball around at Citizens Bank Park. On his penultimate rep, the medicine ball took an awkward bounce into a vent cover. As the metal piece fell toward his leg, Roberts instinctively reached out to stop it. In doing so, he cut up his finger badly enough to go on the 15-day injured list. As silly as it may sound, at least it wasn’t as severe as the self-inflicted cut Trevor Bauer suffered, slicing his finger open while trying to fix his drone.

Major League Baseball players are cut from a different cloth. Expect the unexpected.

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