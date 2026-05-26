Akron OF transfer Brody Chrisman commits to Kentucky

The postseason run starts this weekend for the Kentucky baseball team. Nick Mingione‘s squad is heading to the Morgantown regional to face No. 2 seed Wake Forest on Friday afternoon. All attention is on the 2026 NCAA Tournament but roster-building never stops. Transfer portal activity is starting to pickup in college basketball.

Kentucky has struck early. The Bat Cats have their first free agency addition of the offseason. Akron transfer Brody Chrisman will play SEC baseball in 2027.

Excited to announce my commitment to the University of Kentucky! God is good. Go Wildcats! pic.twitter.com/o69iFBvITA — Brody Chrisman (@BrodyChrisman) May 26, 2026

The Zionsville (Ind.) Community product signed with Purdue during the 2022 high school cycle. Brody Chrisman spent three seasons in the Big Ten. There was a redshirt season in 2023 bookended with another missed season in 2025. Chrisman received just 58 plate appearances as a redshirt freshman in 2024 and batted .155 with 18 strikeouts. The outfielder then moved to the MAC where it all came together for Chrisman in 2026.

Brody Chrisman started in right field for the Zips and batted second in the lineup. The 6-foot-3 and 205-pound left-handed bat slashed .355/.453/.603 across 254 plate appearances with 14 doubles, 13 home runs, and 23 stolen bases. Chrisman had 33 walks over 32 strikeouts. Chrisman earned first-team All-MAC honors for his big season. The outfielder is in the Akron record books for top-10 single-season marks in hits (76), home runs (13) and RBI (52). The outfielder also did not commit an error in 55 games as a redshirt junior.

Kentucky is scheduled to lose outfielders Will Marcy, Scott Campbell Jr., and Carson Hansen off this year’s team. The lineup could also use more production from the left side with Luke Lawerence and likely Tyler Bell departing. Brody Chrisman can fill both holes.

The first transfer portal win for the Bat Cats was a big one this offseason.

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