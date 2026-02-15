Kentucky locks in official visit with 3-star wide receiver Brody Knowles

A new recruiting strategy became clear shortly after Will Stein took the Kentucky job. This SEC program was going to star recruiting Texas consistently. We saw that play out during the transfer portal window and in the evaluation period. Now the Wildcats are looking to close on some targets. One of those in the Lone Star State will make the trek to Lexington in June.

Southlake (Texas) Carroll wide receiver Brody Knowles will make a summer official visit stop at Kentucky.

Kentucky made separate stops in January to visit the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex native. Brody Knowles is the No. 636 overall recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The wideout is a top-100 player in Texas. Kentucky wide receivers coach Joe Price III has deep ties in the fertile recruiting state and is leading this push for Kentucky. Illinois also has an official visit scheduled with the wideout. TCU is considered another serious contender in this recruitment.

In the 2026 cycle, UK signed three Texas high school prospects. The recruiting push in this state is only going to increase under Stein. Brody Knowles has emerged as a key wide receiver target for the Wildcats.

Summer official visits are now being scheduled. Kentucky is working to build a deep list of visitors as this program starts to shift into close mode in the 2027 cycle. Phenix City (Ala.) Central offensive lineman Jatori Williams, Jackson (Miss.) Callaway offensive tackle Li’Marcus Jones, and Jacksonville (Ark.) High tailback Mason Ball have also officially announced official visit plans with Kentucky this weekend.

