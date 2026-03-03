5-Star SF Bruce Branch Commits to BYU Over Kentucky and Others
Another Kentucky basketball recruiting target is off the board. 2026 five-star forward Bruce Branch has committed to BYU, sources told Rivals’ Joe Tipton on Tuesday.
Branch, the 6-foot-7 forward from Prolific Prep (Gilbert, AZ), chose BYU over Kentucky, USC, Kansas, Louisville, and others. He only took official visits to BYU and USC.
Branch, who reclassified from the 2027 class, is the No. 4 small forward and the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Branch as the No. 13 overall player in the 2026 class.
Kentucky’s Remaining 2026 Targets
With Bruce Branch’s commitment to BYU, Kentucky remains without a commitment in the 2026 class. There are still some players left on UK’s board.
CG
Brandon McCoy: 6-foot-5 guard from St. John Bosco – No. 11 overall
SG
Caleb Holt: 6-foot-5 guard from Prolific Prep – No. 4 overall
SF
Tyran Stokes: 6-foot-7 forward from Notre Dame – No. 1 overall
Christian Collins: 6-foot-8 forward from St. John Bosco – No. 5 overall
PF
Miikka Muurinen: 6-foot-10 forward from Compass Prep – No. 15 overall
