5-Star SF Bruce Branch Commits to BYU Over Kentucky and Others

Another Kentucky basketball recruiting target is off the board. 2026 five-star forward Bruce Branch has committed to BYU, sources told Rivals’ Joe Tipton on Tuesday.

Branch, the 6-foot-7 forward from Prolific Prep (Gilbert, AZ), chose BYU over Kentucky, USC, Kansas, Louisville, and others. He only took official visits to BYU and USC.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Bruce Branch III has committed to BYU, source told @Rivals.



The 6-7 small forward chose the Cougars over USC, but received offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, and others. https://t.co/GNLKr89Wzm pic.twitter.com/sUa2UfchXu — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 3, 2026

Branch, who reclassified from the 2027 class, is the No. 4 small forward and the No. 9 overall prospect in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking. Rivals ranks Branch as the No. 13 overall player in the 2026 class.

Kentucky’s Remaining 2026 Targets

With Bruce Branch’s commitment to BYU, Kentucky remains without a commitment in the 2026 class. There are still some players left on UK’s board.

CG

Brandon McCoy: 6-foot-5 guard from St. John Bosco – No. 11 overall

SG

Caleb Holt: 6-foot-5 guard from Prolific Prep – No. 4 overall

SF

Tyran Stokes: 6-foot-7 forward from Notre Dame – No. 1 overall

Christian Collins: 6-foot-8 forward from St. John Bosco – No. 5 overall

PF

Miikka Muurinen: 6-foot-10 forward from Compass Prep – No. 15 overall