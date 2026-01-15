Former Will Stein QB target Bryson Beaver enters transfer portal
The final push in this year’s transfer portal has arrived. Will Stein‘s Kentucky program is looking to have a big close. Multiple wide receiver targets are expected to start visits soon. But a familiar name to Stein has also entered the free agent market.
Oregon signee Byrson Beaver is entering the transfer portal despite spending just one month with Dan Lanning’s program. This comes after Tuesday’s announcement that Dante Moore is returning for the 2026 season and Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola will serve as his backup in Eugene.
That move has created some unexpected movement at quarterback. Bryson Beaver was a late riser in the 2026 high school cycle who backed off a Boise State commitment in June after an Oregon offer rolled in from Stein. A commitment would occur later that month. A week later, Matt Ponatoski would commit to Kentucky. Both were being recruited to Oregon by Stein. So was BYU signee Ryder Lyons who could be open to another school after his mission trip is complete.
Kentucky added Notre Dame transfer Kenny Minchey to be the program’s new QB1 after Cutter Boley departed for Arizona State. JacQai Long and Carson Cruver have also been added to the roster within the last few days to bolster depth in that position room. Could another addition arrive?
Top 10
- 1
KENTUCKY WINS!!!
Malachi Moreno beats LSU with a buzzer-beater!
- 2Trending
One Last Game
Years of UK stat-keeping ends with a miracle.
- 3Hot
Final play
wasn't meant for Malachi
- 4Breaking
Kroger Field Changes
Renovations expand luxury seating areas.
- 5Hot
UK/LSU TAKEAWAYS
CATS PULL IT OFF
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“Sources tell On3 that two early schools to keep tabs on in this recruitment are Georgia and Kentucky for the short-term signee,” Pete Nakos reported about Beaver on Thursday.
Bryson Beaver is a Southern California native who used a strong Elite 11 performance to secure his spot as a blue-chip recruit. The quarterback was the No. 194 overall player in the 2026 Rivals Industry Ranking. Could Kentucky play add-on the 2026 class late at this critical position?
We’ll find out soon. Recruiting never stops.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard