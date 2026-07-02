Kentucky pitcher Bryson Treichel transfers to Grand Canyon

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Kentucky is finding starters in college baseball free agency but has also lost some key contributors. A right-handed pitcher has found a new home. Bryson Treichel will be at his third school in three years for the 2026-27 academic calendar.

The pitcher will play for Grand Canyon next college baseball season.

A pitching staff add: @Brysontreichel_. 👏



The righty joins after ASUN All-Freshman honors and a sophomore season at Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/WeSK6SgwSN — Grand Canyon Baseball (@GCU_Baseball) June 29, 2026

The Antelopes are in the Mountain West and have made three NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021, 2022, and 2024. Current Kentucky pitcher Connor Mattison was on that GCU team in 2024 before transferring to Kentucky ahead of the 2026 season. Now a former UK pitcher will throw for GCU in 2027.

Bryson Treichel was a North Florida transfer who went one-and-done at Kentucky. The right-handed pitcher appeared in just three games out of the bullpen after starting 14 games as a true freshman. The right-handed pitcher could receive a redshirt after dealing with an injury. Treichel still owns multiple years of eligibility. The pitcher owns a career 5.29 ERA over 18 appearances (14 starts) with 76 strikeouts.

Kentucky has added five pitchers to the roster this offseason via the transfer portal. Cooper Corkrean (New Mexico), Mason Snyder (Western Carolina), and Logan Hastings (Maryland) each bring extensive bullpen experience. Snyder and Hastings are right-handed pitchers. That was a need after Jack Bennett, Nile Adcock, Oliver Boone, Tristan Hunter, Tommy Skelding, and Treichel each left the program following the 2026 season.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

Eleven Kentucky baseball players entered the transfer portal to a new home this offseason. This is where they have landed.