Bucky McMillan and Texas A&M's Uses Press to Disrupt Kentucky: 'Basketball is a War'

Texas A&M coach Bucky McMillan has earned his team the title of “Bucky Ball” with his exciting style of play. One of those emphasis points is his continuous press defense, which played a big role in Texas A&M’s 96-85 win over Kentucky on Tuesday.

Heading into Tuesday’s game, Texas A&M had a reputation for its press defense. According to Synergy, Texas A&M presses the second most in all of Division I college basketball, and that was certainly the case in its game against Kentucky in College Station on Tuesday.

Texas A&M had eight steals, forced 13 turnovers, and scored 18 points off turnovers against Kentucky. McMillan talked about his style of defense during his post-game press conference.

“I’m not coaching basketball, afraid of my own shadow. I think basketball is a war. We pick people up 94 feet,” McMillan said postgame. There’s a reason the court is 94 feet, not to play at 40-something feet. Not to sit behind the three and be scared to death of giving up a dunk or a layup. That helps our team to get steals. That also helps our mindset because they know we’re playing to live, and not playing not to die.”

McMillan, who came to College Station this offseason after five years as the head coach at Samford, has been a coach who has used a press defense for his entire career. That’s stuck with him now in his first year at Texas A&M.

“It’s always good when you can get turnovers, and play like we played, and get up and down,” McMillan said. “You just feel better about it playing that way. I’ve always been a coach that’s going to press. I’ve never not pressed because I can live with it. I’m trying to live my life, and I want my team to live their life.”