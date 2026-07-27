Bud Dupree Reveals Surprising Recruiting Pitch that got him to Kentucky

Pictures of Bud Dupree holding a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey on the stage as a first round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft were plastered all over the Kentucky football facility, used as a recruiting pitch of Mark Stoops‘ pedigree as a talent developer. Bud Dupree received a much different recruiting pitch from Joker Phillips.

In a conversation with his former Pittsburgh teammate, Cam Heyward, the LA Charger revealed that Kentucky originally recruited him to play offense.

“The only reason I went to Kentucky is to play offense, just being real,” Dupree recalled on the Not Just Football podcast. “They sold me on the recruiting pitch. I remember everyday they were teaching me the plays, showing me different routes and stuff we were going to be running, just to be finessing me the whole time.”

This is 100% factual. In fact, it was one of the first things I learned when I began covering the Kentucky football team back in 2012. After a decent debut, he was tearing it up on the practice fields in the preseason. When outsiders questioned, “How did they get this guy?” it was because Kentucky initially promised him the chance to play tight end.

This practice is not uncommon. Justin Rogers was a five-star talent because of his play at offensive guard. Kentucky got an edge in the recruitment because they promised him a chance to play defense.

Dupree’s case was different. He was a mid-three-star recruit from Georgia who didn’t receive too many big-time offers until it was time to sign with Kentucky.

“Georgia offered me on Signing Day,” said Dupree. “Signing Day came and they seen that I was going to Kentucky, seriously. I remember them blowing my phone up over and over that day. I’m looking at my phone, literally at the table, about to sign to Kentucky, and I’m like, UGA keeps calling. Should I really?”

Hindsight is 20-20, but it’s clear that Bud made the correct decision. In four years at Kentucky, he had 37 TFLs and 23.5 sacks, both of which rank Top-5 in school history. Even though he could have suited up for his home state school, playing defense in Lexington is what made him a first round pick who is still playing in the NFL 12 years later.

In Bud Dupree's recruiting pitch to Kentucky, they told him he could play offense.



That was a lie… pic.twitter.com/Hdrn0dCjvy — Not Just Football (@NotJustFootball) July 23, 2026

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