Bullpen collapse costs Kentucky a crucial win in Game 1 at Florida

Wild pitches continue to be the bane of the Wildcats.

On Friday night in Game 1 of Kentucky’s crucial series at Florida, the Cats were seemingly out of the eighth inning with a 6-2 lead after a strikeout by Tristan Hunter. But his pitch went to the backstop and allowed Cade Kurland to reach base safely.

The Gators made UK pay.

A bases-loaded double by Brendan Lawson pulled Florida within 6-5, and another wild pitch, this time by Nile Adcock, left the Cats shellshocked with a tie game.

No. 13 Florida (33-17, 14-11 SEC) celebrated a walk-off win in the bottom of the ninth after Kyle Jones singled with two outs and the bases loaded to give the Gators a 7-6 triumph.

Kentucky (29-17, 11-14 SEC) was in desperate need of the victory. With just five league games remaining, the Cats must win at least two of them — and possibly three — to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

For the greater part of the night, it didn’t seem like that would be a conversation Big Blue Nation would be having.

Ben Cleaver worked four strong innings, allowing only one run on four hits and a walk. The junior left-hander struck out three before turning it over to the UK bullpen.

Freshman right-hander Jack Sams was sensational with three innings of scoreless relief. He allowed no runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four.

But the rest of the UK bullpen was not up to the task. Hunter was charged with four runs on two hits, a walk, and two wild pitches. Adcock allowed one on two hits and a wild pitch. Ira Austin (0-1) took the loss, allowing a one-out double in the bottom of the ninth that turned into the winning run for Florida.

It marked the sixth time in SEC play that the UK bullen has failed to hold a lead.

Not only did Kentucky waste a great pitching effort from Cleaver and Sams, but the Cats also lost despite rocking Florida ace Aidan King for a season-high five runs on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings on the mound. He entered the game having allowed only 13 earned runs this season.

Owen Jenkins had three hits, and Luke Lawrence had two hits and three RBI to lead UK at the plate.

Joshua Whritenour (3-3) earned the win for Florida as the last man to pitch out of the Gators’ bullpen.

Up Next:

The Cats and Gators are scheduled to square off in Game 2 at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The broadcast will be on SEC Network+. Junior right-hander Jaxon Jelkin (7-2, 3.77 ERA) is slated to take the mound for UK. Florida is expected to throw junior right-hander Liam Peterson (1-4, 4.22 ERA), a potential high MLB Draft pick whose season stats have yet to match his talented arm.