Bush Hamdan leaves Mississippi State for Miami Dolphins

A former Kentucky assistant coach has found a new job. This one will require him to leave the other new job he just found. Yet another former Mark Stoops staffer is heading to the NFL.

After a cup of coffee at Mississippi State, former Kentucky offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan will be joining Jeff Halfley‘s first coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins as a quarterbacks coach.

The #Dolphins are expected to hire Mississippi State associate head coach for offense Bush Hamdan as quarterbacks coach, sources tell @CBSSports.



The ex-Boise State QB previously worked in the NFL as the Falcons QB coach and helped Matt Ryan rank sixth in passing yards in 2017. pic.twitter.com/m6gSf7zNTa — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 13, 2026

Bush Hamdan, 39, spent the last two seasons as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. The former Boise State quarterback played for Chris Petersen and worked for him for Washington from 2015-16 and 2018-19. In the middle of those two-year stints was a season spent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 as quarterbacks coach. Now the long-time college assistant is returning to the NFL nine years later after accepting an associate head coach for offense role at Mississippi State in December. After two months in Starkville, Hamdan will be headed to South Florida.

There will be more than one former Kentucky assistant in the offensive staff meetings for the Dolphins in 2026. Former offensive line coach Zach Yenser received his first primary offensive line coach role in the NFL from the Dolphins. He is reuniting with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik after the two spent time together with the San Francisco 49ers from 2019-21 and with the Houston Texans in 2024.

Bush Hamdan become a consecutive Kentucky offensive coordinator to leave for the NFL after Liam Coen (twice) and Rich Scangarello landed NFL jobs after separating from the Wildcats.

Kentucky’s quick offensive stat profile under Bush Hamdan

Year Points Per Drive Success Rate EPA/Play Yards Per Play Red Zone TD Percentage SP+ Ranking 2024 1.61 (No. 115) 39.4% (No. 97) -0.12 (No. 123) 5.25 (No. 107) 52.94% (No. 109) 89 2025 1.72 (No. 105) 42.8% (No. 55) -0.01 (No. 85) 5.12 (No. 111) 66.67% (No. 32) 81

