Bush Hamdan leaves Mississippi State for Miami Dolphins
A former Kentucky assistant coach has found a new job. This one will require him to leave the other new job he just found. Yet another former Mark Stoops staffer is heading to the NFL.
After a cup of coffee at Mississippi State, former Kentucky offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan will be joining Jeff Halfley‘s first coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins as a quarterbacks coach.
Bush Hamdan, 39, spent the last two seasons as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. The former Boise State quarterback played for Chris Petersen and worked for him for Washington from 2015-16 and 2018-19. In the middle of those two-year stints was a season spent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 as quarterbacks coach. Now the long-time college assistant is returning to the NFL nine years later after accepting an associate head coach for offense role at Mississippi State in December. After two months in Starkville, Hamdan will be headed to South Florida.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
FB commit
In-state star picks UK over UofL
- 2New
Staff Predictions
for UK vs. Florida
- 3Breaking
13-2
UK Baseball Wins Opener
- 4
UK-UF spread
Cats a big underdog
- 5New
Eye-Opening Addition
to UK Football Staff
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
There will be more than one former Kentucky assistant in the offensive staff meetings for the Dolphins in 2026. Former offensive line coach Zach Yenser received his first primary offensive line coach role in the NFL from the Dolphins. He is reuniting with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik after the two spent time together with the San Francisco 49ers from 2019-21 and with the Houston Texans in 2024.
Bush Hamdan become a consecutive Kentucky offensive coordinator to leave for the NFL after Liam Coen (twice) and Rich Scangarello landed NFL jobs after separating from the Wildcats.
Kentucky’s quick offensive stat profile under Bush Hamdan
|Year
|Points Per Drive
|Success Rate
|EPA/Play
|Yards Per Play
|Red Zone TD Percentage
|SP+ Ranking
|2024
|1.61 (No. 115)
|39.4% (No. 97)
|-0.12 (No. 123)
|5.25 (No. 107)
|52.94% (No. 109)
|89
|2025
|1.72 (No. 105)
|42.8% (No. 55)
|-0.01 (No. 85)
|5.12 (No. 111)
|66.67% (No. 32)
|81
Where former Kentucky coaches landed this offseason
|Coach
|Position at Kentucky
|New Organization
|New Position
|Bush Hamdan
|Offensive Coordinator
|Miami Dolphins
|Quarterbacks
|Brad White
|Defensive Coordinator
|Florida
|Defensive Coordinator
|Chris Collins
|Defensive Backs
|Florida
|Safeties
|L’Damian Washington
|Wide Receivers
|Ole Miss
|Wide Receivers
|Eric Wolford
|Offensive Line
|LSU
|Offensive Line
|Derek Shay
|Tight Ends
|Texas A&M
|Tight Ends
|Mike Hartline
|Offensive Quality Control
|South Florida
|Quarterbacks
|Chase Heuke
|Director of Recruiting
|Louisville
|Director of Recruiting
|Brad Lambert
|Defensive Analyst
|Marshall
|Defensive Coordinator
|Jay Boulware
|Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs
|West Virginia
|Running Backs
|Kevin Barbay
|Offensive Analyst
|Tulsa
|Offensive Coordinator
|Dean Hood
|Director of Player Development
|Marshall
|Safeties
|Nate Fuqua
|Defensive Analyst/Outside Linebackers
|Tulane
|Co-Defensive Coordinator/Bandits
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard