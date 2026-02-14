Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Bush Hamdan leaves Mississippi State for Miami Dolphins

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett28 minutes agoadamluckettksr

A former Kentucky assistant coach has found a new job. This one will require him to leave the other new job he just found. Yet another former Mark Stoops staffer is heading to the NFL.

After a cup of coffee at Mississippi State, former Kentucky offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan will be joining Jeff Halfley‘s first coaching staff with the Miami Dolphins as a quarterbacks coach.

Bush Hamdan, 39, spent the last two seasons as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator. The former Boise State quarterback played for Chris Petersen and worked for him for Washington from 2015-16 and 2018-19. In the middle of those two-year stints was a season spent with the Atlanta Falcons in 2017 as quarterbacks coach. Now the long-time college assistant is returning to the NFL nine years later after accepting an associate head coach for offense role at Mississippi State in December. After two months in Starkville, Hamdan will be headed to South Florida.

There will be more than one former Kentucky assistant in the offensive staff meetings for the Dolphins in 2026. Former offensive line coach Zach Yenser received his first primary offensive line coach role in the NFL from the Dolphins. He is reuniting with offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik after the two spent time together with the San Francisco 49ers from 2019-21 and with the Houston Texans in 2024.

Bush Hamdan become a consecutive Kentucky offensive coordinator to leave for the NFL after Liam Coen (twice) and Rich Scangarello landed NFL jobs after separating from the Wildcats.

Kentucky’s quick offensive stat profile under Bush Hamdan

YearPoints Per DriveSuccess RateEPA/PlayYards Per PlayRed Zone TD PercentageSP+ Ranking
20241.61 (No. 115)39.4% (No. 97)-0.12 (No. 123)5.25 (No. 107)52.94% (No. 109)89
20251.72 (No. 105)42.8% (No. 55)-0.01 (No. 85)5.12 (No. 111)66.67% (No. 32)81

Where former Kentucky coaches landed this offseason

CoachPosition at KentuckyNew OrganizationNew Position
Bush HamdanOffensive CoordinatorMiami DolphinsQuarterbacks
Brad WhiteDefensive CoordinatorFloridaDefensive Coordinator
Chris CollinsDefensive BacksFloridaSafeties
L’Damian WashingtonWide ReceiversOle MissWide Receivers
Eric WolfordOffensive LineLSUOffensive Line
Derek ShayTight EndsTexas A&MTight Ends
Mike HartlineOffensive Quality ControlSouth FloridaQuarterbacks
Chase HeukeDirector of RecruitingLouisvilleDirector of Recruiting
Brad LambertDefensive AnalystMarshallDefensive Coordinator
Jay BoulwareSpecial Teams Coordinator/Running BacksWest VirginiaRunning Backs
Kevin BarbayOffensive AnalystTulsaOffensive Coordinator
Dean HoodDirector of Player DevelopmentMarshallSafeties
Nate FuquaDefensive Analyst/Outside LinebackersTulaneCo-Defensive Coordinator/Bandits

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-02-13