CAL Standout Wide Receiver Ja'Hyde Brown Commits to Louisville

One of the state’s top high school football players will play college football in the Commonwealth, but he will not be wearing blue. Ja’Hyde Brown has committed to play for Louisville.

Brown was the state’s top-producing wide receiver in 2025. He caught 98 passes for 1,556 yards and 24 touchdowns to lead CAL to a 15-0 record and a fourth-straight Class 3A Championship. He previously committed to Indiana during the All-American Bowl in January, but that pledge did not last for long.

Will Stein and Joe Sloan put Kentucky at the forefront of this recruitment, but this is one Vince Marrow has been working on for a long time. Marrow offered Brown a scholarship years ago, back when Marrow was recruiting Kiyaunta Goodwin for Kentucky at Aspirations Gym in South Louisville.

“I have a good relationship with the staff at Louisville. Coach Marrow offered me as a 7th grader so I have been knowing Coach for a while now,” he recently told Rivals.

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Ja’Hyde Brown has Committed to Louisville, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 5’10 185 WR from Louisville, KY chose the Cardinals over Kentucky, Indiana, and Ole Miss



“Card Nation I’m Home!!!”https://t.co/oetkDQ71JT pic.twitter.com/OaKbbmt3Q1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 30, 2026

Even though Brown has committed to the Cards, this recruitment still could take plenty of twists and turns before Signing Day. A frequent flyer to Lexington, if Kentucky can establish a proof of concept and show some offensive firepower this fall, the four-star wide receiver may reconsider his commitment.

Before Brown publicly pledged to Louisville, Kentucky picked up a commitment from a wide receiver on Monday morning. Bryian Duncan Jr. became the fifth addition to the Wildcats’ 2027 recruiting class. The speedy Georgia wide receiver had official visits set to Tulane and West Virginia, as well as offers from Pitt, West Virginia, and Florida State.

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