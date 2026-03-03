Kentucky is finalist for defensive back Caleb Cooper

Another recruiting dead period has come to an end. That means that visits on college campuses resume. A busy March is expected for the Kentucky football program. Some targets are starting to emerge as needs. One defensive back target with an official visit locked in to Lexington took the next step in his recruiting process on Sunday.

Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School standout Caleb Cooper has trimmed his list of schools to six ahead of a busy few months. Kentucky was joined by Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Caleb Cooper is the No. 654 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The six-foot defensive back is the No. 26 player in North Carolina. Cooper currently has March unofficial visits booked with Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech. Ohio State has an April unofficial visit scheduled. Cooper will return to Lexington on April 10 for his official visit. Virginia Tech (June 19) has has an official visit locked in with this three-star prospect.

“The new staff for the Wildcats will definitely breathe a new life into the program,” Cooper told Steve Wiltfong. “The head coach is moving the entire program in a positive direction.”

Caleb Cooper will be one of numerous targets on Kentucky’s campus in March. The defensive back will then return to campus in April for the first official visit of the cycle for the Wildcats. UK is putting an emphasis on in-state recruiting while making pushes into Ohio and Texas but they have also been active in the DMV and the Carolinas. Cooper is a target worth monitoring over the next few months.

Closing time in the 2027 cycle is almost here.

Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class