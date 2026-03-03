Kentucky is finalist for defensive back Caleb Cooper
Another recruiting dead period has come to an end. That means that visits on college campuses resume. A busy March is expected for the Kentucky football program. Some targets are starting to emerge as needs. One defensive back target with an official visit locked in to Lexington took the next step in his recruiting process on Sunday.
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School standout Caleb Cooper has trimmed his list of schools to six ahead of a busy few months. Kentucky was joined by Florida, Ohio State, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.
Caleb Cooper is the No. 654 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The six-foot defensive back is the No. 26 player in North Carolina. Cooper currently has March unofficial visits booked with Florida, Kentucky, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech. Ohio State has an April unofficial visit scheduled. Cooper will return to Lexington on April 10 for his official visit. Virginia Tech (June 19) has has an official visit locked in with this three-star prospect.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Jayden Quaintance
working toward return 👀
- 2New
Tyran Stokes
planning another visit to UK
- 3New
Malachi Moreno
wins SEC Freshman of the Week 🏆
- 4New
Resume Check
Cats' resume is trending up 📈
- 5Trending
UK 91, Vandy 77
Cats ROLL in revenge game
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
“The new staff for the Wildcats will definitely breathe a new life into the program,” Cooper told Steve Wiltfong. “The head coach is moving the entire program in a positive direction.”
Caleb Cooper will be one of numerous targets on Kentucky’s campus in March. The defensive back will then return to campus in April for the first official visit of the cycle for the Wildcats. UK is putting an emphasis on in-state recruiting while making pushes into Ohio and Texas but they have also been active in the DMV and the Carolinas. Cooper is a target worth monitoring over the next few months.
Closing time in the 2027 cycle is almost here.
Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3 (No. 403 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 613 overall)
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard