Kentucky safety Cam Dooley will transfer to Florida
Day 6 in the transfer portal did not disappoint. There were some commitments for Kentucky and some unexpected twists and turns for some key targets. We have been covering from every angle at KSR. That includes tracking where former UK players end up. The expected happened on Wednesday evening.
Kentucky safety Cam Dooley is following defensive coordinator Brad White and co-defensive coordinator Chris Collins to Florida.
Cam Dooley was a former Missouri commit who flipped to Kentucky during the 2024 high school cycle. The Valley (Ala.) High product spent two seasons with the Wildcats and became a starter as a sophomore when multi-year starter Jordan Lovett was lost for the season in November. The former four-star recruit finished the season with 30 tackles, one interception, and one forced fumble in 413 defensive snaps. Dooley has two years of eligibility remaining.
Kentucky and Florida essentially completed a safety trade on Hump Day. Three-year starter Jordan Castell is reuniting with former Florida linebackers coach Jay Bateman and quality control assistant Allen Brown in Lexington while Dooley is following some of his coaches to Gainesville.
UK’s home game against the Gators in November will have a lot of storylines. Jon Sumrall‘s Florida program will have Kentucky connections all over the roster.
Kentucky transfer tracker
So far, we know of 18 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr. (Committed to Arkansas on Jan. 7)
- QB Stone Saunders (Committed to San Diego State on Jan. 6)
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman (Committed to Ohio)
- DT Austin Ramsey (Committed to Kansas State on Jan. 6)
- WR Troy Stellato
- EDGE Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)
- EDGE Jacob Smith (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- DL Jerod Smith II (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)
- WR Montavin Quisenberry
- RB Dante Dowdell
- S Cam Dooley (Committed to Florida on Jan. 7)
- RB Jamarion Wilcox
- WR Cameron Miller
- WR Hardley Gilmore
