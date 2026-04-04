Campbell gives UK spark as Cats even series with Mizzou

Scott Campbell Jr.’s triumphant return to the Kentucky lineup sparked the Wildcats to a 9-2 win over Missouri on Saturday.

The senior outfielder had not made a start since March 13, but smashed a grand slam and made the defensive play of the game by throwing out a Mizzou runner at home as the Cats evened the series at Kentucky Proud Park.

“It felt good,” said Campbell, who added that he understood the rationale behind his being out of the starting lineup the last 10 games.

“I’ve been around baseball a long time, so I know that there are going to be times when you kinda lose it a bit, and somebody else needs to go in there because we gotta win,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to send someone else out there that the team and the coaches are confident in… It’s just something where you have to stay ready and keep working, keep working on your swing until you get another shot.”

Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said Campbell, who transferred from USC Upstate prior to this season and was an early fixture in the Cats’ lineup, just needed some time off to work on his plate approach.

“I’m super-happy for Scott Campbell,” Mingione said. “… He’s been an unbelievable teammate the entire time, and coach (Chase) Slone has a saying that the game rewards those who play it the right way, and he’s just been unbelievable. He’s continued work, continued to watch video, continued to try to get better, so for him to have that moment, it was super-special. He really deserved it.”

Kentucky (23-7, 6-5 SEC) and Mizzou (18-14, 2-9) will battle for the series win on Sunday in the rubber match.

Nate Harris (4-2) started on the mound for UK and earned the win. The sophomore right-hander allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over five-plus innings of work. He struck out three.

Four players out of the UK bullpen combined to blank the Tigers from there. Ryan Mullan, Leighton Harris, Ira Austin IV, and Tristan Hunter each tossed a scoreless inning of relief, combining to yield only two hits while surrendering no walks.

“They were great,” Mingione said. “Thirty-six pitches in four innings. Just attacked and got our defense involved. Just relentless.”

In addition to Campbell’s third-inning grand slam that gave the Cats a comfortable 8-0 lead, UK also got a two-run homer from sophomore shortstop Tyler Bell in the first inning — a 425-foot shot deep over the wall in left-centerfield — to get off to a good start after a disappointing 5-4 loss in Friday night’s opening game.

“That was a point of emphasis, just trying to get out to a good start,” Mingione said. “… I thought that they TJ home run obviously made a statement.”

Junior centerfielder Jayce Tharnish also had a big day at the plate for Kentucky, collecting three hits and stealing two bases.

Brady Kehlenbrink(3-4) started and took the loss for the Tigers, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and five walks over 3.1 innings on the mound.

Up Next

The series concludes on Sunday with a 1 p.m. ET start at KPP. Junior left-hander Ben Cleaver (1-1, 3.86 ERA) is scheduled to start on the mound for Kentucky against a Missouri pitcher yet to be announced.