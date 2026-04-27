Can Renegade Overcome the Kentucky Derby's Perilous No. 1 Post?

You could hear the audible groan from the Paddock at Churchill Downs. “Post position one: Renegade.” The Kentucky Derby favorite is starting from the rail.

Each year, horse racing fans overthink the Kentucky Derby post position draw. Where you start shouldn’t determine how you finish, but in a 20-horse field, it takes a little bit of luck to get the right trip. That all starts coming out of the gate.

Superstitions surround gate No. 17, a saddlecloth that no Derby Winner has ever worn. It’s different for the No. 1 hole, despite changes to make for a cleaner break from the starting gate.

The last horse to win the Kentucky Derby from the No. 1 post was Ferdinand, an 18-1 winner back in 1986. Only one horse has broken from the one gate and hit the board in the last 37 years. Lookin’ at Lee finished second back in 2017.

Those horses all raced from a starting gate that included an auxiliary attachment. In 2020, Churchill Downs invested in the largest starting gate in the world to accommodate the 20-horse field. It has reduced collisions to make for a cleaner break, but a horse from the No. 1 spot has still never finished better than fifth in the Kentucky Derby. Mo Donegal ran fifth in 2022 before capturing the Belmont Stakes five weeks later.

Despite the difficult draw, Nick Tammaro made his debut as the Churchill Downs oddsmaker by making Renegade the 4-1 favorite. Mike Repole, the outspoken owner of Renegade, still believes his horse can win from the No. 1 spot.

“I wouldn’t trade places with anyone heading into this Kentucky Derby,” Repole shared on Twitter. “I’ll take Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., and the best horse in the race, Renegade, from the 1 post every time. Is it ideal??? No. But I’ll take the 1 post over 15–20 post all day with Renegade’s closing style and explosive late kick. He’ll save plenty of ground while others are running extra distance.”

That is the great irony in the No. 1 post. Being comfortable on the rail has proven to be an advantage to Kentucky Derby winners in the past. Calvin Borel was dubbed “Bo-rail” after guiding Mine That Bird to a victory along the inside at 50-1. He was so covered up by the other horses on the outside that broadcaster Tom Durkin didn’t call out his name until Mine That Bird had emerged well ahead of the pack. It was one of three Kentucky Derby winners for Bo-rail in a four-year span.

More recently, Mystik Dan was an improbable Derby winner. Jockey Brian Hernandez cut the corner in the final turn, saving enough ground for the 18-1 horse to win by a nose in a three-horse photo finish.

Can Renegade find the winning trip from the inside? It’s possible. After all, Renegade is a closer who prefers to fall back before making a late charge through traffic down the stretch.

“Renegade’s style is one in which I don’t think it matters as much as it would matter for a horse like Justify or American Pharoah. Sierra Leone broke from the No. 2 and almost won the race by half an inch,” said FOX horse racing analyst Jonathan Kinchen.

“I think the best horse can win from the down there, especially when they have that style of being able to take back, save ground in the first turn, and then produce that one run while other horses are wide, fighting for position early. I don’t think it’s the worst thing, but it’s certainly not the best.”

Great race caller – excellent handicapper.@TravisStone reveals his Derby Trifecta.

🥇 𝐅𝐔𝐑𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑 𝐀𝐃𝐎

🥈 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐄𝐅 𝐖𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐀𝐁𝐄𝐄

🥉 𝐆𝐎𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐍 𝐓𝐄𝐌𝐏𝐎



Real question is…who does he like for the superfecta? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/EE3Kur8ipV — Blaise Bollman (@BlaiseLBC) April 27, 2026

Mike Repole has emerged as the biggest voice in horse racing. He’s won so many big races, but the Kentucky Derby has eluded him. He’s 0-8, with three scratches, including two favorites, Uncle Mo and Forte. His top jockey, Irad Ortiz Jr., is among the best in the sport, but he too, has yet to find the Kentucky Derby Winner’s Circle in ten tries.

History will be made if Renegade can overcome the perilous No. 1 post and win the Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby Post Positions

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