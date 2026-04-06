Kentucky target Carter Blattner commits to Penn State
Kentucky’s recruiting department remains very busy as the program enters the final stages of spring practice. The Wildcats are conducting some very important visits before the commitment push arrives in the summer. Not every target will make it to these scheduled official visits. The Wildcats lost a front seven target to a Big Ten program over the weekend.
Allendale (N.J.) Northern Highlands defensive lineman Carter Blattner committed to Penn State during a spring practice visit to State College over the weekend.
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This recruitment came down to Penn State, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech. Carter Blattner decided to end his recruitment before a crazy summer. Wisconsin was also in the mix. The high three-star recruit visited Kentucky for a junior day in January and then returned on March 24 for a spring practice visit. There was an official visit to Lexington locked in from June 19-21 but it is unclear if that trip will still be made.
A huge push for the Kentucky football program will officially arrive in June. One of the targets expected to be on campus is now officially off the board to Penn State. Now the other defensive line targets on UK’s recruiting board grow with importance.
It’s just about closing time on the recruiting trail.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3 (No. 441 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 698 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 711 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|Unranked
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|Unranked
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