Kentucky wishes happy birthday to blue-chip target Carter Jones

Kentucky’s new staff got on the board in 2027 when Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County offensive lineman Brady Hull committed to the program. That’s expected to be the first of numerous offensive line additions in the high school market. The Cats need a big line of scrimmage class and are pulling out all stops to get that done. That even includes sending personal happy birthday wishes.

Head coach Will Stein, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, and offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich each sent four-star prospect Carter Jones a personal message for his birthday this weekend.

Shortly after landing the Kentucky job, Stein sent a video message to Hull during College Football Playoff prep with Oregon to let the in-state prospect know just how big of a target he was for the Wildcats. That ultimately led to a commitment. Could a similar relationship-building tactic lead to UK landing a big recruiting win in Virginia?

Carter Jones is the No. 320 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The offensive line target is No. 6 player in Virginia. The four-star prospect took unofficial visits to Virginia Tech and Penn State in January. Clemson is also heavily involved in this recruiting battle. Double-digit power conference programs made their way to the DMV to visit Jones during the evaluation period. This is a heated recruitment. Kentucky appears to be making a big swing and is working on building a relationship with Jones.

Recruiting never stops.

Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pressure-packed Kentucky basketball season for Mark Pope, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.

JOIN HERE