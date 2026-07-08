Cats head to Vegas -- and another summer trip may be in the works?

The Kentucky Wildcats are off to Sin City — or Cats Vegas, as they are calling it.

As first reported by KSR, the team confirmed Wednesday that it was taking a trip to Las Vegas this week, with the Wildcats set to take in NBA Summer League action, a concert at the MSG Sphere and time on the Strip, among other activities. They will also practice together as a team, of course, taking us to the midway point of summer workouts with four weeks down and four weeks to go.

“See you soon, Vegas,” UK shared, including photos from Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

See ya soon, Vegas ✈️ pic.twitter.com/qZUayEOnOS — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 8, 2026

Mark Pope dug deeper into Kentucky’s team-bonding trip to Vegas during his Wednesday appearance on KSR, stressing that the NBA connection is the big focus for the Wildcats.

They’re going to take the floor together, but he wants to get his guys around other pros — particularly BBNBA alums — so they know what they’re pushing toward alongside their championship goals in Lexington.

“We’re gonna have early-morning practices, we’re gonna get after it really, really hard at a great facility, a great venue,” Pope told KSR. “We’re going to connect with all of our guys. One of the great things about Summer League is not just all of our guys playing in Summer League, but all the NBA vets come back.

“We did a huge thing there last year. We’re doing it again this year. Connecting our current guys with those former players is really special for us.”

Another plus? Nike EYBL Session Four is in Las Vegas from July 8-11 — and it’s a live period for coaches to attend.

That sets up a two-for-one opportunity with the staff to not only hang out with their own players away from Lexington but also get their eyes on future Kentucky targets. It’s a lot to juggle, sure, but it’s easier to do in the same area code than hop on a jet and fly back and forth.

“They’ve also moved recruiting venues there, so we’ll be able to do recruiting at the same time. It’s a catch-all,” Pope continued. “It’s really important for our guys to get the work done in a different gym, to grow their relationships together, and to kind of see and feel what their future holds.

“This connection between Kentucky and the NBA is like no other, and this makes a lot of sense for us.”

The Cats heading to Vegas must mean a foreign trip is off the table after things fell through with Jerusalem and the Bahamas, right? Well, not exactly.

There are some hoops to jump through and we shouldn’t consider it likely at this stage of the summer — again, it is July 8 — but they haven’t given up completely. If they want to pull it off, though, they’ll need some help from the NCAA.

“We had kind of worked through several dynamics, and there are — we’re still under consideration for something that we have to get some waivers to do,” Pope said. “There have been some rule changes. The best thing about these overseas trips is you get 10 days of practice. The 10 days of practice are game-changers, but the NCAA — and rightfully so, I hope they keep going this direction — they took our four-hour limitation on the court, and they extended it. They doubled it now, so we have much more time on the court. It makes those 10 days of practice a little bit less of a boost.

“There’s also a cost — there’s a financial cost, and there’s a time cost, and there’s an energy cost to do one of the trips. So, if we find the exact right one — we thought we’ve had something a couple times. … I can’t really go into detail, but there’s actually something we’d need some waivers for that we’re pushing on right now and we’re talking to the NCAA about. We’ll see if we get a waiver, but I’m not allowed to talk about it yet.”

Could the Cats pull off Vegas and a follow-up summer trip against real competition? Will we actually get a chance to see this Kentucky team in action before the season starts?

Pope isn’t ready to rule it out just yet.