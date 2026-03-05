Bullpen shines as Cats top EKU 8-4, sweep two-game miniseries

Kentucky’s starting pitchers have grabbed the headlines early this season with dominant work by the Wildcats’ weekend starters.

But the bullpen has also been impressive, and it played a big role in the Cats winning their sixth straight game on Wednesday night at Kentucky Proud Park.

The relief crew has allowed only two runs over its last five games. Those came at the very end of Wednesday’s game, an 8-4 win over Eastern Kentucky to sweep the home-and-home miniseries this week.

Kentucky (11-2) saw its bullpen toss 20.1 straight scoreless frames until the ninth inning on Wednesday, when a two-run triple by EKU broke the streak with just two outs left in the game.

Nile Adcock (1-1) earned the win for UK with 1.1 innings of scoreless relief in place of starter Chase Alderman, who allowed two runs (one earned) through 3.2 innings.

Oliver Boone, Leighton Harris, and Tristan Hunter each followed with a scoreless frame. The trio surrendered no hits, allowed one walk, and struck out four.

After being run-ruled 10-0 in seven innings on Tuesday night in Richmond, EKU grabbed a 1-0 in the top of the first with the help of a catcher’s interference call that awarded Pedro Moreno first base. He promptly stole second and advanced to third on a groundout before scoring on David Alvarez’s RBI single.

The Colonels extended their lead to 2-0 in the third after Dylan Littlefield was hit by a Chase Alderman pitch to start the inning. Former Cat Khaleel Pratt later brought him home with an RBI single.

Kentucky evened it up at 2-2 in the bottom of the third with the help of one of the most exciting plays in baseball. After Scott Campbell Jr. was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Luke Lawrence drove a pitch hard the opposite way to left field. The Colonels’ Alvarez charged and made a diving attempt at the ball, but it got past him and went all the way into the corner. Lawrence never broke stride and scored standing up on an inside-the-park home run.

The Cats added two more in the fifth inning, once again, with the help of some command mistakes by EKU pitching. Hudson Brown was hit by a pitch to start the frame, and Ethan Hindle drew a walk before Owen Jenkins was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs.

A Caeden Cloud sac-fly to wall in the right-field corner plated one run, and Ryan Schwartz followed with a sac-bunt to make it 4-2 UK.

Misakes cost EKU another run in the sixth as a catcher’s interference call extended the inning on what would have been a strikeout, and a wild pitch brought home another run to give the Cats a 5-2 lead.

Kentucky played add-on with three runs in the eighth, highlighted by a two-run double by Hindle and an RBI single by Jenkins.

EKU dropped to 3-10 on the season.

Up Next

Kentucky returns to action on Friday in the opener of a three-game series with The Citadel at KPP. The Bulldogs (4-5) will play later tonight against Georgia Southern before heading north to Lexington. First pitch between UK and The Citadel is scheduled for 4 ET.