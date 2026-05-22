2027 4-Star PG Cayden Daughtry Calls Kentucky 'One of The Prestigious Schools in College Basketball' After Recent Offer

Cayden Daughtry was a standout during the Nike EYBL live period in Memphis last weekend. The 2027 four-star guard went from not talking to Kentucky at all to being one of UK’s latest offers in the class.

The 6-foot, 160-pound point guard from Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, FL) told KSR that he had an hour-long conversation with Kentucky assistant coach Mo Williams after the weekend. That was when he got his offer.

“It was definitely very cool, just being the first blue-blood offer I’ve ever gotten,” Daughtry said. “Being able to talk to Mo Williams, he’s a pretty legendary guy, especially since he was a guard like me. He told me that when he was watching me, he basically saw himself in me. It’s definitely very cool. I got to see the opportunity, and I’ll definitely see him down the road.”

Kentucky is the first blue-blood offer for Daughtry. His recruitment has exploded over the past week.

“It’s definitely pretty cool to get offered by one of the prestigious schools in college basketball, especially a school that’s developed so much NBA talent,” Daughtry said. “It’s a dream of mine to be in the league. I’ve definitely been thinking about what schools can get me there, and Kentucky has a history of it. ”

The Recruitment is Heating Up

The first day that college coaches could reach out to 2027 prospects on June 15 of last year was an important day for Cayden Daughtry. However, he believes this past week may have been even bigger.

“It might be a little bit more influential than June 15, to be honest, because the schools I’m getting are bigger schools that I could definitely see myself talking to,” Daughtry said. “At the same time, I’m very open, and whoever I talk to down the road is who I talk to down the road. I’ve been talking to the same ones I’ve had before, but now LSU, Texas, Kentucky, Providence, and UConn are in the mix.”

Daughtry told KSR in Memphis that Michigan and Miami are the only two visits he’s taken so far. Now that more schools are entering the mix, he’s re-evaluating his recruitment.

“I’m definitely very open with my recruitment right now. I really enjoy just talking to all these colleges and getting insight from them. I’m trying to see where I can fit in,” he said. “I don’t know when I’ll make a decision. For me, I’ll make a decision whenever I’m ready. It could be tomorrow, or it could be in December. You never know. It’s just whenever I’m ready. Obviously, the schools that have been talking with me since last year and have been consistent will definitely be in my heart and will definitely have an edge.”

Cayden Daughtry’s Game

Fort Lauderdale (Florida) Calvary Christian four-star point guard Cayden Daughtry is the nation’s No. 18 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Daughtry as the No. 7 point guard and the No. 22 overall player in the 2027 class.

“I feel like I had to prove a point last weekend,” Daughtry said. “There were a lot of people saying that I’m undersized. I’m not even as undersized as people think I am. A lot of people think I’m a lot more undersized, a lot of people think I can’t guard, and a lot of people think I can’t do a lot of things. I defended at a high level. I did everything I had to do to win.”

Daughtry was one of the top performers during the second EYBL session in Memphis. He averaged 26.8 points on 53.4 percent from the field and 32 percent from three-point range. He also shot 92 percent from the free-throw line, with 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

“I’m very efficient and did everything I was supposed to do,” Daughtry said. “All these colleges are seeing that. The stuff I do best is my IQ, my heart for the game, and I’ll do everything I can to win. Everyone knows I can shoot the ball and all the offensive stuff. The heart and IQ are two things that go under the radar at times.”

Tuning Out the Hate

Cayden Daughtry is a player who’s gained a lot of fanfare from his time in the Overtime Elite league this past year. However, that fanfare has also resulted in some hate online.

“Obviously, the haters who talk about what I do and stuff like that,” Daughtry said. “Obviously, there’s going to be room for improvement at all times, and there’s definitely going to be people at times who say stuff that really doesn’t make any sense. Every time I go out there, I have to prove a point and prove people wrong.”

Daughtry tunes out the hate by keeping a close circle. That circle features his parents, his coaches at Calvary Christian and with the Florida Rebels, as well as his trainers.

“Obviously, there are going to be people who hate on me, and people who kiss my behind,” Daughtry said. “No hate can get to me because of the people I have in my corner. I know what I can do to get better. I don’t need anybody else on social media to do that for me.”