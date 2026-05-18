4-Star PG Cayden Daughtry Earns Kentucky Offer

Cayden Daughtry was already a bit of a celebrity in basketball gyms around the country. The 2027 four-star point guard from Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, FL) was at the Nike EYBL in Memphis over the weekend, constantly being stopped by younger fans for photos.

“It definitely picked up my sophomore year when I was at OTE with Fear of God,” Daughtry told KSR. “It definitely started there. Little kids started coming up to me. It’s great because being an inspiration to the younger generation means a lot to me.”

However, despite that attention from fans, he wasn’t getting the same attention from Kentucky. That all changed after the recent live period when he earned an offer from UK on Monday.

Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Kentucky @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/p6hmjdje4O — Cayden Daughtry, 2027 (@CayDBaller) May 18, 2026

Before the weekend, Daughtry hadn’t heard from Kentucky. However, his recent 26-point performance over Jet Academy on Sunday got everyone’s attention.

“I feel like I played great,” Daughtry said. “In my first session, I feel like I should have played a lot better. I wasn’t as efficient as I should have been. I feel like this session I played more like myself.”

New Schools Jumping in the Mix

Cayden Daughtry started to hear from some new schools during the weekend. Providence was another school that offered after the weekend.

Daughtry, the 6-foot, 160-pound guard from Calvary Christian (Fort Lauderdale, FL), told KSR+ that he’s been hearing from LSU, Florida, Michigan, and Miami, among others.

Michigan and Miami are the only two unofficial visits that Daughtry has taken so far. He’s planning to take official visits in the fall.

“If I feel like I should take an earlier one, I’ll take an earlier one,” Daughtry said. “I think I’ll for sure be visiting Michigan and Miami, but at the same time, I’m very open.”

Daughtry shared his thoughts on both Michigan and Miami:

Michigan: “Just the way they trust their guys. At times, Elliot [Cadeau] had his moments where he wasn’t playing like himself. He still came in, and Dusty May believed in him. Seeing that means a lot to me, seeing that I can make mistakes and still stay in the game. I can still figure my way out.”

Miami: “It’s Jai Lucas and the way they play. It’s fast-paced. Their guards are really good. It’s just downhill. They’ve got some dogs over there. I really love the way they play.”

Daughtry doesn’t have a timeline for a commitment. He said it’s “whenever I feel like it’s time to go.”

“Playing style, the way I connect with the coach [are factors],” Daughtry said. “I don’t want to have a coach that’s hard on me all the time. I want him to know when to lay back and be my friend, and when to be that hard coach. Area doesn’t really matter to me. I could go anywhere. I want to go to the next level. Do they have that pipeline to the next level?”

Cayden Daughtry’s Game

Fort Lauderdale (Florida) Calvary Christian four-star point guard Cayden Daughtry is the nation’s No. 17 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Daughtry as the No. 7 point guard and the No. 21 overall player in the 2027 class.

Daughtry was one of the standout performers of the live period weekend in Memphis. Off the court, he enjoys playing chess.

“I’m alright,” Daughtry said. “I could be better. I take my breaks. It makes me mad sometimes.”