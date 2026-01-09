CBS Sports calls Kentucky one of the biggest disappointments in CBB, gives Pope a D-grade

Is any of this salvageable for Kentucky, at least in 2025-26? CBS Sports doesn’t think so.

Coming off a second consecutive SEC loss to open the conference schedule — something that hasn’t been done in 20 years — the Wildcats were included in the national outlet’s list of college basketball’s most disappointing teams this season.

Shocker, right?

That part isn’t a surprise, but maybe there’s room for growth and long-term optimism, especially now that the team is completely healthy and availability excuses are behind us? Chemistry can only improve with more time spent together on the floor, both in practice and in games. Does CBS Sports believe in these guys?

Yeah, no.

“I can’t believe we’ve gotten to this point with Kentucky,” Isaac Trotter wrote. “The ‘Cats just aren’t a good enough basketball team. Kentucky sits 9-6 overall and 0-2 in SEC play with warts that feel unfixable. The lack of secondary creation on this roster is jarring. Mark Pope is forced to try and play a smashmouth style of basketball that doesn’t seem to suit his ethos. Wins are there to be had in a slightly watered-down SEC, but it’s hard to shake the feeling that this team just is what it is.”

What this group appeared to be on paper is simply not coming together, and while the Wildcats could still win games and make the NCAA Tournament, any dreams of a serious run appear to be over.

“My biggest preseason whiff was believing that Pope could get all these individual creators to buy into the ball movement that has been a staple of his offenses,” he continued. “Instead, Kentucky looks slow and lethargic, which has led to rushed, clunky shots. That’s a dreary combination. Inserting Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance into the starting lineup will raise the floor for this group, but Kentucky appears to have a few too many flaws to truly contend.”

To make matters worse, Kentucky’s best win of the season — and there aren’t many to choose from — is also taking a hit with this list. St. John’s sits at 10-5 on the year and are being described as “college basketball’s most disappointing team” after the outlet ranked the Red Storm No. 1 overall during the preseason.

That sure crushes some of the good vibes from Catlanta, unfortunately.

Elsewhere, Florida joins the list, as does fellow SEC foe Ole Miss, along with Marquette to round things out. Not the group you want to be a part of.

Mark Pope earns a D-grade as a sophomore coach

The hits keep coming for Pope and the Wildcats, unfortunately — but they’re all deserved. CBS Sports released a separate article highlighting the 2024 coaching cycle and how those second-year leaders are doing at their respective programs.

That list includes John Calipari, Kevin Young, Pat Kelsey, Dusty May, Mark Byington and Eric Musselman, among familiar names and programs in our world. Would you like to know where Pope ranks among that group? Dead last.

And the overall grade is a head-turner.

“Mark Pope knows what makes Kentucky basketball tick, so he knows that this isn’t the standard. Kentucky is 17-18 against high-major teams under his leadership. Twenty-four wins and a Sweet 16 appearance a year ago formed a promising start, but Pope said, “We should be the best at everything.” Right now, Kentucky is just average on the floor despite having hordes of cash.

“The Wildcats still have enough runway to make the tournament, but the evidence is mounting — both on the floor and on the recruiting trail — that this marriage isn’t on a national championship trajectory. How does Kentucky not find a way to land any of these freshman sensations like AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Caleb Wilson or Darryn Peterson? Kentucky seems to have lost its way.

“Early grade: D”

Year one was fun, but year two has been nothing short of a disaster. The grade is deserving, as harsh as it may be.