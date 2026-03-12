Celebrate Kentucky beating Mizzou with highlights from the second round win

It’s on to Friday for your University of Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky jumped all over Missouri early in the game, then opened the door for a close finish in the end. The Tigers even led for a brief moment with two and a half minutes to go, but big buckets by Otega Oweh and Denzel Aberdeen put Kentucky on top for good.

Oweh and Aberdeen combined for 37 points. Oweh had 21 and Aberdeen 16. The other member of the three-headed goat backcourt, Collin Chandler, joined them in double figures with 15.

See some of their timely buckets and lots more in the highlights from the 78-72 win.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.