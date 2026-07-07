KSR Basketball
Celebrate Quade Green joining TBT with these great Quade Green moments and stats
Did you hear the news? Quade Green is the newest member of La Familia. The former Wildcat point guard joins the backcourt of Kentucky alums for The Basketball Tournament, which begins with a best-of-three series against Louisville alums on Saturday, July 20, in Lexington. Get in there.
Green teams up with Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, Reid Travis, and Kahlil Whitney, plus Kentucky natives Sean McNeil (West Virginia/Ohio State) and Chris Coffey (Georgetown College), and James Mainor-Bell (Villanova).
As the addition of Green is announced, we reminisce about his year and a half in Lexington.
Game-winner vs Vanderbilt
Green’s most memorable moment was his game-winning layup at Rupp Arena during his freshman season. Seconds after Vanderbilt tied the game at 81 in overtime, Green went coast to coast to put the Commodores away.
Eight-assist game in the SEC Tournament run
Green was part of Kentucky’s last SEC Tournament championship in 2018. He played a big role in the program’s 31st SEC title, especially in the semifinal, when he dished out a career-high eight assists in a 23-point win over Alabama. That’s the game when Wenyen Gabriel hit seven three-pointers, and Green assisted several of them.
Oh, to have an SEC Tournament run again.
“Cat City”
A fun off-the-court moment. Green was asked if he knew Big Blue Nation’s nickname for Atlanta, to which he replied, “Yeah, Cat City.” (The correct answer is Catlanta.)
Oakley shades
After suffering an eye poke against Monmouth, Green debuted new Oakley sunglasses that he wore in games for eye protection. In his first game behind shades, Green had a 17-point, five-assist performance against Virginia Tech in Lexington. Following that game, Green’s teammates wore sunglasses in a team photo as the gimmick became popular throughout Big Blue Nation.
21 points in his fourth game as a Wildcat
Before Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blew up, Green had a nice start to his college career in Lexington. He scored 15 points in his second-ever game, then turned around and scored another 21 on 9-for-13 shooting from the field in his fourth, a win against East Tennessee State. It was Green’s only 20-point performance in his 43-game time at UK.
Gold medalist and “Legends and Stars Shootout” champion
Before he began his Wildcat career, Green won the Legends and Stars Shootout competition during the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game. He also won a FIBA gold with Team USA at the 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship, and was named to the 2017 Jordan Brand Classic.
More on Quade Green
- One of five high school All-Americans in John Calipari’s 2017 recruiting class.
- As a freshman, he started 13 games as Kentucky’s point guard before fellow freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took the reins in early January.
- Reached double-figure scoring 17 times as a freshman, including in six of his final 11 games played in 2017-18.
- He left the program in December of his sophomore year after nine games in 2018-19, electing to transfer to the University of Washington for his final two seasons of eligibility.