Celebrate with the highlights from Kentucky's opening round win over LSU in Nashville
It wasn’t the blowout win that Big Blue Nation would’ve preferred in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Still, there was plenty of fun in Kentucky‘s 87-82 win over LSU to open the conference tourney in Nashville.
Otega Oweh and Brandon Garrison were Kentucky’s two leading scorers. The latter was quite a surprise, and Big Blue Nation enjoyed the 17-point performance from the backup big man. Denzel Aberdeen wasn’t far behind with 16, bringing the trio’s total to 56 combined points.
As a team, Kentucky shot 50% from the field and pulled away in the second half to send the Tigers home, as the Wildcats advance to play Mizzou.
Before we focus on the other Tigers, enjoy the best moments from today’s game with this highlight video from UK Sports Network on YouTube.
