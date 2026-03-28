Champaign Hates Fun, Limits Alcohol Sales Ahead of Illinois Elite 8 Game

Illinois is one game away from returning to the Final Four for the first time since 2005. Ahead of the enormous basketball game, the city of Champaign is telling students, “If you booze, you lose.”

As Kentucky fans know all too well, punching a ticket to a Final Four is a moment of celebration on campus. News reports will lean into the fear-mongering, describing the chaos with students burning furniture in the streets. As someone who survived four Final Fours during my lengthy college tenure, I can confirm they are not only safe but also the most fun I’ve ever had in my life.

The city of Champaign is trying to nip the fun in the bud. Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen has issued an emergency order to “promote the safety and welfare of the public” by restricting alcohol sales near the University of Illinois campus.

“While we cheer the Illini basketball team on to victory this weekend, I want to remind fans

to follow the team’s lead and to celebrate responsibly,” Mayor Feinen said. “These steps are being taken to reduce the possibility of public safety hazards before and after the game. I expect all our students, residents, and visitors to celebrate all the accomplishments of this amazing team respectfully, responsibly, and safely.”

How will they promote public safety? Bars within a perimeter near campus will not be allowed to serve beverages in glass containers. That makes sense. No need to have an angry Fighting Illini shatter glass bottles if they fall to the Hawkeyes. The other part of this emergency order doesn’t totally add up.

Liquor stores located in this area near the Illinois campus are also prohibited from selling packaged alcohol or cocktails-to-go from 6 p.m. Saturday until 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Champaign officials say this is to limit access to glass containers that could become projectiles. The goal is to reduce large gatherings where drinking may occur.

If you thought this was just going to anger Illinois students, imagine how liquor store owners feel that they are being shut down on what could be one of the biggest days for the business this year.

Champaign clearly hates fun. You know who doesn’t hate fun? The folks in Iowa. The Hawks are 6.5-point underdogs on BetMGM. This might be a sign to play Iowa moneyline (+240).

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