Charles Barkley on Kentucky's March Madness hopes: 'Second weekend would be great'

Kentucky basketball fans are bringing an unusual amount of angst into the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats had a nice run through the middle of SEC play after knocking off St. John’s and Indiana in December. But those highs have been overshadowed by the lows we saw at the end of the season.

The Wildcats lost five of their last seven regular season games. Even though we saw Kentucky pick up a pair of wins at the SEC Tournament, they could not take advantage of a bad shooting night from Florida in the quarterfinals.

A No. 7 seed facing Santa Clara in the opening round, if the Wildcats can survive and advance, a date with No. 2 Iowa State looms in the round of 32. It’s hard to find optimism for a deep NCAA Tournament run.

Before taking some late-season lumps, Charles Barkley was at Rupp Arena to watch the Wildcats get right against Indiana. He’s reuniting with Dick Vitale for tonight’s First Four game between Texas an NC State. Before tip-off, Barkley took some questions from the truTV panel. Former Wildcat All-American Jamal Mashburn asked Barkley to share how far he thinks the Wildcats can advance in the Big Dance.

“Well, I got some bad news for you, Jamal,” replied Barkley. “If y’all can make it to the second weekend, that would be a great season.”

Even though Sir Charles suffered a few painful losses against the Cats during his time at Auburn, he loves everything about Kentucky basketball.

“Number one, it’s always an honor and privilege to play at Rupp Arena. When I was there, it was an honor and privilege to go there, and then play against Indiana with Coach Bobby Knight, is another one of the biggest programs in history. But anytime I get to go to Lexington, it’s an honor and a privilege. And you know what? The Big Blue Nation, they’re awesome,” he said.

“I don’t see Kentucky making a deep run, but if they could get — because I root for Coach (Mark) Fox, he’s my guy. I know he’s not the head coach, but he’s my guy. I would love to see, you know Kentucky; Man, they got, they probably got the best fanbase. They’re like the Steelers or the Packers. Their fans travel like pack rats. So you know, the Blue Nation gonna have some fans, but if they could get to the second weekend, that would be a great season, because they’ve been inconsistent all year.”

Charles Barkley enjoyed his time in Lexington, but he does not believe Big Blue Nation will have an enjoyable experience during the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

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