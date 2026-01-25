Tennessee trolls Charles Bediako with social media post after beating Alabama
loading...
The last Sunday in January has arrived. A huge winter storm is hitting the Bluegrass that everyone across the state is riding out. Before that storm...Read Full Story
The Kentucky Wildcats had two orders of business today: defeat Ole Miss to extend their winning streak to five games, then get home and ride out the...Read Full Story
As things stand through seven SEC contests with 11 more to go in the regular season, Kentucky is on pace to earn a double bye in Nashville -- wild,...Read Full Story
When Teonni Key went down with a dislocated right elbow against Missouri on Jan. 4, it was immediately clear that she would be out for multiple weeks...Read Full Story
Kentucky's offensive performance against Ole Miss was far from pretty, but there won't be many complaints about the Wildcats' efforts on the...Read Full Story
You never know when they're coming, but Jasper Johnson's red-hot scoring runs always come at the most convenient times for Kentucky and bring the...Read Full Story
We've talked and written about Rick Pitino more positively over the last two years than I ever thought was possible sitting where we all sat in 2017...Read Full Story
Kentucky's 72-63 win over Ole Miss wasn't pretty. In fact, it was quite the opposite. That first half was especially hard to watch, even if Mark Pope...Read Full Story
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard