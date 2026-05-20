2027 4-Star SG Chase Lumpkin Planning Visits to Kentucky and Five Others

Chase Lumpkin‘s fast rise in the 2027 class continues after the Memphis Nike EYBL session. The four-star guard is now starting to plan some visits.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from McEachern (Powder Springs, GA) told KSR that he’s working on visits to Kentucky, Georgia, Florida State, Louisville, Oregon, and UCLA. He took visits to Kentucky, Florida State, Oregon, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt during the season.

“I’m just going to see how the summer goes and make my decision from there,” Lumpkin said.

The Push from Kentucky

Kentucky isn’t a new school in Chase Lumpkin’s recruitment. UK first reached out last summer, and he took two visits to Lexington during the season.

“They showed a lot of belief in me,” Lumpkin said. “They watched me last session and, of course, were here today. It’s just showing that I can come in and make an impact as a freshman. Hopefully, I can do that one day.”

However, Kentucky’s recruiting efforts have changed in recent months. It started with the addition of Mo Williams as an assistant coach, who has started to lead the charge for Lumpkin. Then, Kentucky extended an offer with Williams visiting Lumpkin at his high school in late April.

“It’s great. I’ve gotten to learn a lot of stuff from [Mo Williams,” Lumpkin said. “I talk to him often. He gives me a lot of game about things off the court, like my attitude, how I treat my teammates, and being a leader on the floor. Things other than basketball as well.”

Getting the offer was a big deal for Lumpkin. He said Kentucky’s interest has “definitely picked up a lot,” and it’s even more exciting given his previous times on campus.

“Oh man, the fans are crazy, the stadium is loud, the coaching staff is amazing, and I also like how they rotate their players and how they develop their players,” Lumpkin said.

Talking Other Schools

Chase Lumpkin has been hearing from plenty of schools in his recruitment. He broke down five others during a conversation with KSR.

Alabama: “That [visit] was really good. I enjoyed the coaching staff a lot and the facilities. I love their play style. They play really freely and fast. It’s kind of like an NBA-style game. I really enjoyed the school a lot.”

Louisville: It’s been good. I’ve been talking to Coach [Ronnie] Hamilton a lot. He’s telling me, of course, about his belief in me, and he wants to get me up to campus, too.”

Oregon: “Of course, it’s the Nike headquarters. I love the school, great facilities, and a great coaching staff.”

Florida State: “Florida State has been involved since last summer. They came up to my school a couple of times. They stay in touch often.”

Georgia: “They think I can come in and make an impact as a freshman. Of course, it’s my hometown. That’s really good. I enjoy the coaching staff a lot, and it’s close to home.”

Lumpkin said it’s not too late for more schools to jump into the mix. He broke down what he’s looking for in a school.

“Really, where can I develop the most, get to the next level, and become a player where I have belief in the coaching staff, and they have belief in me,” he said. “Where can I get to the next level?”

Chase Lumpkin’s Game

Power Springs (Georgia) McEachern four-star shooting guard Chase Lumpkin is the nation’s No. 45 overall prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services. Rivals ranks Lumpkin as the No. 15 shooting guard and No. 65 overall player in the 2027 class.

“I just wanted to show that I’m a winner, even if it’s not my day,” Lumpkin said during the Nike EYBL Memphis session. “Even if I’m not hitting shots, I want to show that I can lead my team to a win, get my teammates involved, and win the game.”