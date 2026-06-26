Chaz Coleman, Tennessee's Top Transfer Portal Addition, Will Not Play for Tennesee

For the second straight year, Tennessee has suffered an unexpected offseason loss from a marquee player. You really hate to see it.

A year ago, QB Nico Iamaleava tried to negotiate a new contract. That soured at the end of spring practice, leading to a trade with UCLA for Joey Aguilar. That was a mess. This year’s incident is even more bizarre.

Chaz Coleman was the ninth-ranked player in the transfer portal, one spot behind Lance Heard, the offensive tackle who transferred from Tennessee to Kentucky. A Top-200 talent in the 2025 recruiting class, as a true freshman at Penn State, he tallied eight tackles, 3.0 TFLs, and one sack in nine games. The production wasn’t great, but there was plenty of promise, making him a multi-million-dollar prospect in the transfer portal.

This is the part where things get weird. The Youngstown native decided he didn’t want to play football.

Coleman showed up for spring practice. Things seemed to be fine until he stopped showing up about halfway through the spring season. Then he didn’t return for summer workouts. He posted plenty of pictures with his money, enjoying his spoils of the transfer portal, but it does not appear that he had any interest in actually playing for Jim Knowles again this fall.

On Friday morning, Pete Nakos and Chris Low reported that Tennessee has parted ways with Coleman. “He has been medically disqualified from the Volunteers’ roster.”

Listen, nobody loves laughing at Tennessee more than me. They reap what they sow. However, I cannot honestly point and laugh at the Vols for this situation. Imagine being paid millions of dollars to play SEC football and simply refusing. It’s unfathomable. Hopefully, this kid has someone in his ear who can straighten him out and get him back on the right path to success because it feels like he’s about to flush a promising future right down the toilet.