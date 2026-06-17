Check out player heights and weights for the Kentucky MBB roster
If Kentucky’s roster page is any indication, Mark Pope‘s third roster certainly won’t be lacking any size.
With summer practices officially underway as of this week, the Kentucky men’s basketball program has updated its roster page for the upcoming 2026-27 season. That means we now have updated heights and weights for all 14 players currently on the team.
Below is how UK has them listed (by order of jersey number).
- #0 Zyon Hawthorne: 6-2, 165
- #1 Jerone Morton: 6-4, 190
- #2 Braydon Hawthorne: 6-8, 195
- #3 Kam Williams: 6-7, 210
- #4 Mason Williams: 6-3, 210
- #5 Zoom Diallo: 6-6, 195
- #9 Trent Noah: 6-5, 225
- #10 Alex Wilkins: 6-6, 170
- #11 Franck Kepnang: 7-0, 275 (!!!)
- #19 Ousmane N’Diaye: 7-0, 215
- #21 Justin McBride: 6-8, 250
- #22 Milan Momcilovic: 6-9, 220
- #24 Malachi Moreno: 7-0, 245
- #33 Reece Potter: 7-1, 235
So, what stands out? It’s tough not to immediately stare in awe at Franck Kepnang’s seven-foot frame with a 275-pound body. That dude is going to be a load inside next season. He’s also one of four seven-footers on the roster, joining Malachi Moreno, Ousmane N’Diaye, and Reece Potter. On that note, only two players are listed at 6-foot-3 or shorter, and both of them are the incoming freshmen. The (expected) starting backcourt duo of Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins both checked in at 6-foot-6.
Positional size should not be something to worry about with this group.
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