Check out the new PJ Washington tattoo on PJ Washington
Former Kentucky All-American PJ Washington missed out on an NBA Playoff bid in his ninth NBA season, allowing himself more time to do things like travel with his family and get enormous tattoos. Washington shared photos of both on his Instagram story this week, and the latter is some must-see ink, featuring his trademark snarl.
Kentucky fans remember Washington’s snarl from his two years in Lexington. It’s part of what made him a fan favorite during his freshman season and then his All-American campaign in Kentucky blue.
Washington took the snarl with him to the Association, most famously during a Game 3 fight with the LA Clippers during the 2024 NBA Playoffs. The folded arms pose made him a fan favorite in Dallas during the Luke Doncic years of Mavs Basketball.
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Now, Washington carries that signature pose with him forever, as part of a large-scale “Standing On Business” leg sleeve. ESPN SportsCenter shared images of Washington’s new art to its 38+ million followers. He also added a full back piece.
PJ Washington at Kentucky
As a Kentucky Wildcat, Washington averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds during his sophomore season in 2018-19, earning him First Team All-SEC and Third Team All-American honors. He was a lottery pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, going 12th overall to Charlotte. Before he left Kentucky, he held an autograph signing at KSBar and Grille, where young fans snarled with him.
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