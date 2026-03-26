Former Louisville head coach Chris Mack has landed another job

The coaching carousel is off and running in college basketball. North Carolina is on the hunt for a new coach but other jobs are getting filled left and right. A good job in The American did not wait long to find a new leader of the men’s basketball program.

Chris Mack has found a new home in college basketball.

“I am truly excited for the opportunity to lead a South Florida basketball program that’s on an exceptional trajectory and to join a university and athletic department defined by strong leadership, shared aspirations, and tremendous alignment,” Mack said in a release. “The exceptional vision and commitment Rob outlined are inspiring, and I am grateful for his trust and belief in my leadership of Bulls basketball. I’m eager to connect with Bulls Nation, the students in the SoFlo Rodeo, and the passionate fans who make the Yuengling Center such a special home court.”

Just three days after losing Bryan Hodgson to Providence after just one season, USF quickly tabbed Chris Mack to be the next leader of the men’s basketball program in Tampa. Mack, 56, spent the last two years at Charleston as the coach who replaced current Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey. Mack won 45 games over two seasons with 27-9 record in CAA play. Now he will look to lead the Bulls back to the NCAA Tournament.

Chris Mack succeeded Sean Miller at Arizona in 2009. The Ohio native was at his alma mater every year from 1999-2018 and led the Musketeers to eight NCAA Tournament appearances, an Elite Eight trip, and a Big East regular season title before leaving for Louisville. His stint in the ACC lasted shorter than four full seasons as Rick Pitino‘s permanent replacement. Mack was fired in January after a woeful start.

The veteran head coach took two years off before returning to coaching at Charleston. Now he receives a promotion. Chris Mack might just be a couple of good years in the American away from returning to power conference basketball.

Kenny Payne won those games.