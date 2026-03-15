Chris Rodriguez will play for Liam Coen again

The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL in 2025. Former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen will attempt to replicate that success in year two. Josh Hines-Allen remains a cornerstone on defense in Duval County. Now another former Kentucky player will have a role on offense.

The Jags will have some Kentucky flavor in the AFC South this season. Chris Rodriguez Jr. has agreed to a deal after three years with the Washington Commanders. Rodriguez will be a tailback in Coen’s offense again. The former sixth-round pick has signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with $6.2 guaranteed plus multiple incentives.

Sources: The #Jaguars are signing former #Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.



Rodriguez had 920 yards rushing and 10 TDs during his time in Washington. pic.twitter.com/h7gs24ixgA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2026

Chris Rodriguez Jr's deal with Jacksonville is for two years and $10M with a max value of $12M with $6.2M fully guaranteed, via his agent Michael Perrett of @PrioritySports



Rodriguez reunites with his college coach, Liam Coen. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 11, 2026

Since entering the league in 2023, RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (@CROD_JR) ranks second in the NFL in rushing yards after contact (4.0 average) and third in percentage of plays for a first down or touchdown (28.8) among running backs (min. 150 carries). pic.twitter.com/6dpVfPShrV — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) March 13, 2026

Jacksonville lost starting tailback Travis Etienne to free agency as the former first-round pick signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. Fourth-round pick Bhayshul Tuten is fresh off an impressive rookie campaign that included 358 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. Now he will be joined by Chris Rodriguez Jr. to create a one-two punch in Jacksonville. Rodriguez is coming off a career year when he rushed for 500 yards and six touchdowns in the NFC East. During his pro career, Rodriguez has fumbled just once and has broken 49 tackles, according to PFF data.

The latest Kentucky player to play professional football in North Florida should have a big role in Coen’s offense. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 1,378 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns while earning second-team All-SEC honors in their only year together at UK back in 2021. The Jags are hoping that similar production arrives in Jacksonville where Rodriguez will serve as a downhill thumper who can break tackles and keep this offense ahead of the chains.

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