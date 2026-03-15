Chris Rodriguez will play for Liam Coen again
The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the biggest surprises in the NFL in 2025. Former Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen will attempt to replicate that success in year two. Josh Hines-Allen remains a cornerstone on defense in Duval County. Now another former Kentucky player will have a role on offense.
The Jags will have some Kentucky flavor in the AFC South this season. Chris Rodriguez Jr. has agreed to a deal after three years with the Washington Commanders. Rodriguez will be a tailback in Coen’s offense again. The former sixth-round pick has signed a two-year deal worth $10 million with $6.2 guaranteed plus multiple incentives.
Jacksonville lost starting tailback Travis Etienne to free agency as the former first-round pick signed a four-year, $52 million deal with the New Orleans Saints. Fourth-round pick Bhayshul Tuten is fresh off an impressive rookie campaign that included 358 rushing yards and seven total touchdowns. Now he will be joined by Chris Rodriguez Jr. to create a one-two punch in Jacksonville. Rodriguez is coming off a career year when he rushed for 500 yards and six touchdowns in the NFC East. During his pro career, Rodriguez has fumbled just once and has broken 49 tackles, according to PFF data.
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The latest Kentucky player to play professional football in North Florida should have a big role in Coen’s offense. Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 1,378 yards and scored 13 total touchdowns while earning second-team All-SEC honors in their only year together at UK back in 2021. The Jags are hoping that similar production arrives in Jacksonville where Rodriguez will serve as a downhill thumper who can break tackles and keep this offense ahead of the chains.
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