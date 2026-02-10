Christian Laettner made an appearance in UK Credit Union's Super Bowl commercial

The University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union is here for all ya’ll — except for Christian Laettner, of course.

In UK Credit Union’s new commercial aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl, former Miss Kentucky winner Maria Montgomery reminded Kentuckians that their services are for everyone, not just UK employees. They’re here for the yoga goers, the photographers, and the country music artists, but there is one specific person they’re not meant for…

That person is — you guessed it! — former Duke star Christian Laettner, who made a cameo appearance at the end of the 30-second ad. And of course, he had to reference his buzzer-beating shot that took down Kentucky in the 1992 Elite Eight. Montgomery made sure to shut him down on that, though.

You can watch the full commercial below. Personally, I got a kick out of it. But what do you think, BBN?

Got thoughts? Continue the conversation on KSBoard, the KSR Message Board.