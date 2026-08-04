Churchill Downs, NYRA Squeeze Out Preakness in New Thoroughbred Championship Series

The Triple Crown was on life support. Churchill Downs and the New York Racing Association (NYRA) have created a solution for horse racing’s three-year-old problem, The Thoroughbred Championship Series.

The Triple Crown captivates America in the spring. The goal was to create a season-long series to generate interest in horse racing with more big race days throughout the year. The additional $5 million in purses in the Thoroughbred Championship Series, along with more space between races, should incentivize the best horses to participate.

Kentucky Derby, May 1, Churchill Downs

Belmont Stakes, June 5, Belmont Park

Matt Winn Stakes, July TBD, Churchill Downs

Jim Dandy Stakes, Late July/Early August, Saratoga

Travers Stakes, Late August, Saratoga

Championship Race, September Churchill Downs

Notice anything missing? The Preakness Stakes.

Churchill Downs Inc attempted to purchase the IP of the Preakness Stakes this spring. The state of Maryland elected to exercise its right of refusal, matching the $85 million to keep the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico, which is currently in the middle of a $500 million renovation.

Kentucky Derby winners have skipped the Preakness Stakes in three of the last five years. Horse racing fans believed the Triple Crown’s best solution was to delay the Preakness one week. That is expected to officially happen on Wednesday. The Maryland Jockey Club is already teasing the announcement. Bob Baffert, who has more Preakness wins than any other trainer, does not want to see the state of Maryland left behind.

“The Triple Crown has sustained our sport for more than 150 years, and it will continue to do so for another 150 or more, if we appreciate it and care for it,” Baffert shared on social media. “The Preakness is integral to racing’s history, present, and future, and I hope nothing detracts from its significance. If I have the right horse, I’ll continue to run in Baltimore every May, as well as in The Thoroughbred Series.”

In the Thoroughbred Championship Series, NBC will broadcast the races at Churchill Downs, while FOX will host the race days in New York. The Preakness is currently shopping for a TV partner.

The Thoroughbred Championship Series was not put together overnight. Stars aligned for Churchill Downs and NYRA to take complete control of the Triple Crown. When Maryland intervened to retain its race, it did not stop the wheels of change.

Can the Thoroughbred Championship Series recreate the buzz of the Triple Crown and usurp it? Horses are only required to accumulate points in four of the six races to win the championship, which will be held in September, competing against football. It will take years to train the general public to prepare for these big race days, while the Preakness tries to survive as the race is strangled by its competition.

There’s a lesson here for college football fans. Neither sport has a central governing body. Churchill Downs and NYRA are the Big Ten and SEC of horse racing. In the search for more power and money, what lengths will the top college football leagues go to squeeze out the competition from the postseason?