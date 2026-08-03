'No comment': CJ Baxter is focused on fresh start at Kentucky following Steve Sarkisian's 'cap space' comments

Running back is a position with plenty to prove for Kentucky in 2026. New head coach Will Stein and his staff are leaning on transfers heading into fall camp. The most high-profile transfer is expected to have a big role in the offense. Expectations are high for Texas transfer CJ Baxter.

The former five-star recruit started six games for the Longhorns as a true freshman in 2023 and finished second on a College Football Playoff team in carries (138), rushing yards (659), and rushing touchdowns (five). The tailback also chipped in 24 receptions. Baxter looked like a potential star. Then injuries hit. A torn LCL and PCL in fall camp caused Baxter to miss the entire 2024 season. Then a hamstring injury arrived in 2025 that took him out of the lineup. The tailback simply has not looked himself since that injury, but Baxter believes that he is now officially back to 100 percent. Availability is king, and Baxter believes he’s at a spot where he can reach his sky-high potential.

“I told Coach Stein that when I was going through the transfer portal process, I want to come here and I want to be able to play 16 games. I want to play 16 games,” Baxter said. “No setbacks. And be productive in all 16 games.”

Baxter is ready to be on the field, out of the training room, and to make an impact in the next chapter of his playing career. There is belief that a big season is on the way. This comes just a couple weeks after his decision to leave Texas for another opportunity reentered the news cycle during SEC Media Days when some comments from Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian to Paul Finebaum went viral.

NEW: Steve Sarkisian says Texas had to let players go to create "cap space"💰



“To make the moves we make, to bring in a Cam Coleman, to bring in a Hollywood Smothers, to bring in a Raleek Brown, to bring in a Mike Masunas at tight end; we had to let DeAndre Moore go. We had to… pic.twitter.com/hdD7D7Y1FN — On3 (@On3) July 23, 2026

“To make the moves we make, to bring in a Cam Coleman (Auburn WR), to bring in a Hollywood Smothers (NC State RB), to bring in a Raleek Brown (Arizona State RB), to bring in a Mike Masunas (Michigan State TE) at tight end; we had to let DeAndre Moore Jr. go. We had to let Parker Livingstone go,” Sarkisian said. “We had to let Tre Wisner go. We had to let CJ Baxter go.”

Livingstone and Moore each went to social media to share frustrations. KSR asked Baxter for his thoughts on Sarkisian’s surprising. The tailback decided to take the high road after a brief pause.

“No comment,” Baxter told KSR.

Baxter is ready to turn the page. The tailback has been working hard behind the scenes at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility to get ready for the upcoming season. The vibes remain positive around the Kentucky football program to start a new era. However, tailback is one position that those on the outside have concerns about. Fall camp will start without Oklahoma transfer Jovantae Barnes as he nurses an injury. Kentucky just added a pair of junior college transfers to the position room to address some depth concerns. Safety Martels Carter Jr. is staying at running back after a position switch during spring practice. There are some moving parts in this position room. Kentucky needs Baxter to become a steadying force.

The Wildcats are excited about what he could bring to the field this fall after a change of scenery even with some cap casualty talk out of Austin.

“Really excited for CJ. I think he’s done a great job really over the last several weeks,” Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said. “He’s attacked it like a pro.”