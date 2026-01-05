Kentucky transfer target CJ Baxter will visit Colorado

Texas running back transfer CJ Baxter Jr. was one of the first players to make it to Lexington for a visit once the transfer portal window opened on Friday. Kentucky immediately became a major contender for this SEC transfer, but this recruitment is not over yet.

A Big 12 program with a big name head coach has entered the chat.

Source: Texas RB CJ Baxter is set to visit Colorado on Tuesday-Wednesday. He had 659 rushing yards and 5 TDs in 2024, was limited by injuries this past season. pic.twitter.com/qR26NwU2vq — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 4, 2026

Just a few days after his trip to Kentucky ended, the Central Florida native will hop on a plane and head out to Boulder to see what Deion Sanders and his program has to offer with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion taking over. The former Sacramento State head coach was on staff at Texas during Baxter’s high school recruitment in 2022. One of Kentucky’s top targets at tailback is listening to some other options.

The Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater prospect was a five-star recruit in the 2023 high school cycle. One of the best prospects in the Sunshine State picked Texas despite receiving heavy interest from Florida and Florida State. As a true freshman on a College Football Playoff team, Baxter rushed for 659 yards and chipped in 24 receptions. However, Baxter suffered multiple torn knee ligaments ahead of the 2024 season and dealt with a hamstring injury when he returned in 2025. The tailback has not been healthy since his impressive debut campaign.

There figures to be some high upside with the transfer who owns two years of eligibility remaining if he can get healthy. Kentucky made the first big push. Now CJ Baxter Jr. is heading to Colorado where he will see what the Buffs have to offer.

Want more Kentucky Transfer Portal Coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a busy transfer portal season for the Kentucky football program, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.

JOIN HERE