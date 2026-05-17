No. 1 recruit CJ Rosser talks fishing with Kentucky and his MVP chase in the NBA

Kentucky has not yet landed a big fish in the high school ranks since Mark Pope’s arrival — plenty of bites, but nothing to bring home and cook up in the form of stardom at the college level before green room status at the NBA Draft.

The third-year coach continues to throw his line out there, however, fighting for his trophy catch. For one, he’s doing so literally, taking 2027 No. 1 recruit CJ Rosser out fishing with UK assistant Mikhail McLean, hitting close to home for the self-described ‘country boy,’ as he previously told KSR.

Pope and McLean threw on their fishing gear and hit the water with the five-star forward — and they even caught something!

A few short weeks later at Nike EYBL Session II in Memphis, KSR caught up with Rosser once again to dig deeper on that unique experience with a staff that has clearly made the 6-10 prospect their top priority.

“It was just a good time, I really enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s the first time they ever had gone fishing, so it was a good experience. It was (Pope’s) idea. That’s what I grew up doing. It’s something different, doing something different than what so many other people do.”

Trying it is one thing, but what about the execution? For their first time, Rosser was pleasantly surprised — even if he had to show them the ropes a little bit. The coaches may not have futures as professional fishermen, but everyone has to start somewhere. Maybe some slight potential?

We won’t get carried away, but they all had fun.

“It’s pretty good. It was like his first time fishing, his first lure and stuff, so he did really good,” he told KSR. “I was (teaching him) a little bit [laughs].”

Who was better, Pope or McLean?

“Pope, I’m not gonna lie,” he said with a belly laugh.

The fishing metaphor was literal that day, but down the road, Kentucky wants the five-star to be the future face of the frontcourt in Lexington. He’s got physical tools you can’t teach and arguably the highest upside in the class.

They got that messaging across when hosting him on an unofficial visit during the regular season, Rosser saying the program’s fraternity of NBA All-Stars stood out the most. He believes he can be next in the long line of greats to come through wearing the blue and white — but winning at the highest level in college first.

“Really just being that guy coming in who can lead them to a Final Four and build a legacy,” he said of Kentucky’s pitch.

We know about the Wildcats, but he has a long list of suitors and wasn’t willing to single anybody out at this stage. The five-star has a long way to go in his recruitment and he’s just wanting to soak all of it in for now.

“It’s good. It’s just about having fun and taking it one day at a time, enjoying it,” Rosser continued. “It’s not as bad as everybody said it would be. I’m just enjoying this moment because not too many people get to go through it. … There’s really no rush right now, I’m just taking it one day at a time. I’m enjoying it, but when that time to make a decision comes, I’ll know.”

When the time comes to make a decision, what will he prioritize? Development is at the very top of the list.

Rosser is extremely talented now, but he’s only scratching the surface of what he can be in college and beyond. Going somewhere that can tap into that is most important.

“Just fit and how much the school feels like home,” he told KSR. “I want to go somewhere that will prepare me for the league, somewhere that will get me ready in one year. It’s all about how much better I can get.

“It is (important to be the No. 1 pick), but I also just want to make my family proud.”

What does reaching his potential look like, in his opinion? The sky is the limit.

“An All-Star and the MVP,” Rosser said. “I want to be a big-time player doing big-time things in the league for a long time.”

I know of a program that just earned back-to-back MVPs that is currently doing big-time things in the league — and isn’t slowing down anytime soon.